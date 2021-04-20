AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education was presented information about planning for a pair of levy renewals during its meeting Monday evening.
In addition, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel was in attendance to discuss the school resource officer (SRO) program in the district, and student council members of the class of 2021 shared information with the board about prom (see related story, Page A1).
In her report to the board, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp explained the board needed to pass a pair of resolutions in June and in July, in order to meet the August deadline to put the natatorium renewal levy, and the district’s 1% income tax renew levy on the ballot in November.
Sharp explained if the natatorium levy failed, it would have to go back to taxpayers as a new levy, meaning district residents would have to pay a 12.5% increase that is currently covered by the state. In addition, Sharp discussed the state’s biennial budget, which includes the Fair School Funding Act that just passed the house.
She shared the act is heading to the senate, where changes will be made, before going back to the house for approval. If approved, it would need to be signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine by July 1. The act would be rolled out over the next six years if passed and, “Would be very good for us,” said Sharp.
“Not knowing about future funding, I think we should put the 1% income tax renewal on the ballot,” said Sharp. “That would just guarantee we’d be getting what we have been getting, it’s not new money, and it would help us until we know more about the Fair School Funding Act.”
In his report, Diglia urged the public and district employees to call (614-466-8150) or email (mccolley@ohiosenate.gov) Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley, to pass the Fair School Funding Act.
“The Ohio House has approved House Bill 10, the budget bill that includes the Fair School Funding Act,” said Diglia. “I would encourage you to contact Sen. McColley and inform him of your support.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the following expected revenue and appropriation adjustments: Revenue — an increase of $5,000 to 018 public school support. Appropriations — an increase of $59,075.99 to 010 classroom facilities; and an increase of $5,000 to 018 public school support.
• OK’d the following contracts for certified staff beginning with the 2021-22 school year: One-year contract — Rafael Manriquez. Two-year contracts — Scott Turner and Nathan Hey. Continuing contract — Augusta Niese.
• voted for the following contracts for classified staff beginning with the 2021-22 school year: Two-year contracts — Nico Kinner, Carl Luersman and Cathy Hohenberger. Continuing contract — Sarah Stecher.
• approved a one-year contract for Jeff Strata as a certified employee for 2021-22.
• OK’d Rafael Manriquez as the GMC meet manager for the 2020-21 season. Event pay for workers will be as follows: meet manager, $150; starter, referee, head clerk, per GMC guidelines; assistant clerk, recorder, computer, tickets and announcer, $25 each; and adult track workers and student track workers, $15 each.
• voted for the resignation of Eileen Ramus for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, contingent upon retire-rehire into the position; and the resignation of Kim Oelke, for the purpose of retirement, effective Sept. 1.
• approved Jason Luthy as the online summer school tutor, at the rate of $15 per hour.
• OK’d the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts for 2020-21, effective June 30.
• voted for the non-renewal of the contract of Denise Berner, Title I teacher.
• approved Angie Englehart as a certified substitute under the alternative sub license for 2020-21; and Isaiah Niese as a pool worker.
• OK’d Griffin Insurance as the agent for optional student accident insurance for 2021-22.
• voted for a three-year Medicaid school program renewal with Healthcare Process Consulting, from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024, with an annual fee of $3,000.
• approved several policy updates as recommended by NEOLA as previously reviewed by the board.
• OK’d participation in the Ohio Worker’s Compensation Group Rating program for the 2022 policy year.
• voted for the list of 2021 high school graduates. Graduation is May 30.
• approved the lists of certified and paraprofessional/classified substitutes from NwOESC.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from Vincent and Nicole Eitniear to the general fund to cover pay to participate fees; $283.85 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters to the cheer fund for a uniform; $20 from Radek and Katherine Smolik to the natatorium fund; and $30 from miscellaneous donors to the drama fund.
