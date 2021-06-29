AYERSVILLE — A new master contract with the Ayersville Education Association (AEA) was approved by the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday.
In addition, the board took the first steps in putting a pair of renewal levies on the ballot in November (see related story, Page A3).
With district superintendent Don Diglia not in attendance, Beth Hench, who will become superintendent on Aug. 1, presided over the meeting.
Approved was a one-year agreement with the AEA, in which the association agreed to a 0% base increase on salaries, with eligible members receiving step increases.
Hench thanked the AEA on Monday and discussed a stipend for certain members of the association.
“We would like to thank the Ayersville Education Association for a very positive negotiation,” said Hench. “Most teachers will receive a step increase, but any teacher not eligible this year will receive a $1,200 stipend.
“Because of our financial situation, for the second year in a row, the association has agreed to a 0% base salary increase,” continued Hench. “There were no changes made to insurance terms, and another negotiated issue was incorporating the terms of OTES (Ohio Teacher Evaluation System) 2.0, which was state mandated.”
Adam Baker, president of the AEA, had this to say about the negotiations between the two parties.
“The Ayersville Education Association would like to thank the board of education and the administration for taking part in a productive collective bargaining session,” said Baker. “The teachers recognize the difficult financial situation the school is currently in and have worked diligently with the board to help the district save money.
“We ask the community to please pass the renewal levy so that we can maintain the excellent education students receive here at Ayersville,” added Baker.
In other business, the board:
• approved a one-year teaching contract for Ariel Stehura for 2021-22; a one-year employment contract for Melissa Kern, as a part-time assistant treasurer, effective July 19; and hired Val Cline as the assistant treasurer on an hourly as-needed basis, effective July 19, at the rate of $20.72 per hour.
• accepted the resignation of: Kent Holsopple, effective July 30; and Katie Winkle, effective Aug. 3.
• OK’d several supplemental positions for 2021-22 to certified and classified individuals.
• approved the creation of the following funds: Public School Preschool and ESSER III.
• OK’d the finals costs for the NwOESC services for 2020-21, and approved the Four County Career Center Satellite excess cost billing for 2020-21
• voted for the return of $5,096.75 from the EMIS fund to the general fund; the transfer of $39,819.92 from the general fund to the food service fund, and the return of the previously advanced $20,000 from the food service fund to the general fund.
• OK’d the following advances to the general fund (if need on June 30), to be returned in July 2021: $289.15 to STRS; $320 to the Ayersville Education Foundation; $146,137.89 to ESSER II fund; and $75,922.22 to ARP ESSER III fund.
• approved final adjustments to appropriations and estimated revenues for 2020-21; the certificate of estimated resources for 2021-22; and temporary appropriations for 2021-22.
• OK’d an overnight trip Ohio FFA Camp in Carrolton, July 12-16.
• commended the spring sports teams and athletes for their accomplishments.
• voted for a service agreement with Buckeye Exterminating to provide services July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 at a cost of $62 per month; a contract with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training & Rehabilitation Center for 2021-22 at a daily rate of $44; a technical service agreement with NWOCA; and an agreement with Julian & Grube to perform Medicaid procedures for two years at a maximum cost of $1,800 per year.
• approved the K-12 fees for 2021-22; the classified salary schedules and the confidential and supervisory schedules for 2021-22.
• OK’d the premium due for fleet, liability and property insurance coverage in the amount of $60,878.50, as well as fiduciary liability coverage for 2021-22 with the Southwestern Ohio EPC.
• accepted the following donations: $200 from Moose Lodge 2094 to the cheer fund; $325 from Scott Turner to musical pay to participate fees; $25 from Brenda Manon to the cheer fund; $90 from miscellaneous donors to the cheer fund; $2,535 from the Defiance Area Foundation to the athletic department for football equipment; $3,500 from the Ohio FFA Foundation to the FFA in honor of Don Hammersmith’s Golden Owl Award; $16.05 from Encounter Community Cash to the elementary principal’s fund; $500 from the United Way to the high school principal’s fund for the Pilot Pride Award; and $6,000 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters for the Kunesh lease-purchase.
