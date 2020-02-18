AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education met for a work session 45 minutes prior to the regular meeting of the board, to answer questions from the public about the 0.75%, two-year, income tax levy on the March 17 primary election ballot.
At the regular meeting following the work session, the board voted to accept resolutions to freeze pay for one year for classified, certified and administrative personnel, including rolling back raises to administrators already approved. The freeze also includes step increases (see related story, this page).
During the work session, in which a handful of Ayersville residents attended, resident Burdette Cooper asked the majority of the questions, including: “Why did you change the levy from 1% to 0.75% for two years?” “And will the present 1% levy expire at the same time as the 0.75% levy if it passes?”
Said superintendent Don Diglia: “Because the 1% levy was defeated so badly, we knew that asking for that again would be a challenge. We think 0.75% will still be a challenge, but we thought it might be more acceptable than the 1%. A big reason we asked for two years on the 0.75% levy, is because we knew they both would expire at the same time.”
Cooper asked other questions, including, “Why couldn’t the 0.75% income tax levy be an earned income credit?” “Why was money taken from the general fund for capital improvements?” and “If the 0.75% income tax levy is passed, it has to go to Columbus, how much do they take?”
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp explained that according to state law, school districts can not have an income tax levy (Ayersville has a 1% income tax levy in effect), and an earned income tax levy at the same time.
Sharp explained also, that general fund money was used to replace boilers because there wasn’t enough money in the permanent improvement fund to do so. In addition, Sharp explained that the state charges a 1.5% fee and that of the $678,000 estimated to be generated by the 0.75% income tax levy, the state would get $14,000.
Cooper shared his displeasure over a presentation Sharp gave at a town hall meeting in January in the school’s auditorium. Sharp asked those in attendance to sign in to a website on their smartphones to answer a series of questions related to the levy issue. Cooper called it “a cartoon show,” and “very disappointing.”
Anne Hammersmith, wife of Ayersville educator Don Hammersmith, said: “I’m an instructor at Rhodes State and we use that tool frequently with the students. I realize not everyone understands the technology, however, I don’t think you have to get personal about it. But it’s a very useful tool to help a large group of people understand certain concepts. I think Abby did her best to reach out to a large group of people that night.”
A question was asked by resident Adrian Kuhlman about the solar array on school property, and if it has been hooked up yet. Diglia shared that he’s been in contact with Toledo Edison several times about getting it hooked up, but that Toledo Edison has canceled doing it several times. Weather conditions have played a role in some of the cancellations, however, it is scheduled to be hooked up March 10, with an alternate date of March 11.
