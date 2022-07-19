Superintendent Beth Hench reported at Monday’s Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education that the school’s pool fundraising committee has raised nearly $20,000 for the natatorium.
It costs nearly $10,000 a month in maintenance fees to run the pool, according to Hench. With the money raised thus far, Hench is looking to open up the pool in January — two months earlier than the proposed March opening date. This will give the students a full semester of pool activities.
The committee is still searching for various ways to raise funds, and company sponsors are slowly trickling in.
The board had a couple of visitors speak at Monday night’s meeting. Treasurer Abby Sharp invited Bonefish Systems, an Ohio-based company that manages accounts payable processes to provide a presentation on the benefits of having Bonefish Systems aid in school’s finances.
Bonefish Systems has been implemented in schools in Edgerton, Williams County, Continental, Putnam County and Fulton County.
According to presenter Taylor Adrian, regional manager of sales, Bonefish Systems helps increase compliance with reduced effort, provides liability protection, minimizes audit scrutiny and speeds up the audit process overall.
The board has not made any official decisions on signing a contract with the company as of yet.
Jay A. Turnbull was also present at the meeting on behalf of Bill Davenport, previous junior high football coach.
Turnbull had coached at Ayersville from 2004 to 2009, where he met Davenport. He highlighted Davenport’s many years of service (16 years of coaching) and dedication to the children of the school.
“He made me a better person when I was on the staff,” Turnbull expressed. “He was a very important part of me when I coached here.”
In other news, the board approved:
• $6,000 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters to the permanent improvement fund to help pay for the 12-acre lease purchase, $560 for volleyballs and $1,270.40 for wrestling hotel rooms.
• $10 from Kelly Weisgerber, $120 from miscellaneous anonymous donors, $150 from Kirk and Tricia Jones for the cheer camp fund.
• $3,000 from the Ohio State Eagles Aerie #372 to the girls basketball camp fund.
• $419.92 from the Class of 2020 to the student scholarship fund.
• for the donations to the natatorium: $125 from Kent Holsopple, $500 from Fitzenrider/Air Force One, Inc., $500 from EnTrust, $237.89 from anonymous donors, $200 from Drossco Custom Hardwood Inc., $250 from Seigman’s Siding and Windows. and $4,813.77 from free-will donations at the garage sale.
• the creation of the following funds: school bus purchase grant, OFCC school safety grant.
• the athletic ticket prices for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following prices for the variety show, play and musical: For shows greater than an hour in length — adults, $10; students, $8; children three years and under, free. For shows less than hour in length — adults, $8; students, $5; children three years and under, free.
• an overnight trip for the 8th grade glass to Washington D.C. from March 28-31, 2023.
• hiring Rana Bloomfield as the on-board instructor for 2022-23 school year on an as-needed basis. The pay will be $25 per hour.
• the following non-certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated for the 2022-23 school year: Abby Shumaker, 8th grade volleyball; Durwood Hibbard, head boys and girls cross country; Chris Stiltner, junior high football; Kassidey Grennay and Marissa Campos, co-junior high basketball/football cheerleading.
• the following certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated for the 2022-23 school year: Sara Sublett, advisor 12 and career exploration.
• extended time for the following individuals for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the per diem rate. The ability to use the extended time will begin on Aug. 1 and will be completed by July 31, 2023: MaryLou Erickson, five days; Tamara Rau, three days; Austin Fritz, 10 days; Rafael Manriquez, 20 days; and Sara Sublett, 20 days.
• a one-year employment contract to hire Kristen Alvarez as a classified employee for the 2022-23 school year.
• rescinding the following certified supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Nancy Miller, special education coordinator; Christine Siebeneck, special education coordinator.
• hiring Nancy Miller as the special education coordinator for the 2022-23 school year. The pay is $3,000.
• hiring Christine Siebeneck as the special education coordinator for the 2022-23 school year. The pay is $3,000.
• the following chairpersons for the High-Quality Student Data (HQSD) Committee for the 2022-23 school year: Adam Baker, co-chair; Nancy Miller, 1/2 co-chair; and Christine Siebeneck, 1/2 co-chair.
• the following members of the HQSD Committee for the 2022-23 school year: Nancy Miller, Adam Baker, Kelly Wagner, Christine Siebeneck and Ashlea Gonzalez.
• the following employees for the 2022 kindgergarten camp based on United Way funding. Pay will not exceed $1,500 per employee. The employees are Denise Berner and Tori Michel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.