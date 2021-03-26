AYERSVILLE — When Defiance Elementary School (DES) challenged Ayersville Elementary School (AES) to the Box Out Challenge, a program to collect boxes of cereal to donate to families in need through a partnership with United Way of Defiance County, it's safe to say AES took the challenge seriously.
On March 17, DES announced it had collected 750 boxes of cereal to donate to the Backpack Buddy program, as well as local food pantries. After the announcement, the students at AES not only went to work to collect at least 751 boxes of cereal, they challenged students at Ayersville High School (grades 7-12) to collect at least 751 boxes as well.
On Thursday, with students and staff looking on from both floors of the commons area surrounded by cereal boxes lined up to be knocked over like dominoes, AES principal Beth Hench announced AES had collected 1,167 boxes of cereal, while AHS had collected 1,145 boxes, for a total of 2,312 boxes.
Those boxes of cereal will be used for the Backpack Buddy program, as well as get donated to local food pantries.
In addition, the entire district will be treated to an ice cream party.
"We were told last week we were challenged by Defiance (Elementary) to a cereal box challenge, to see which school could bring in the most boxes of cereal to help people," said Garrett McConnell, a sixth grader at AES.
Ben Meuleman, a sixth grader at AES, said the school was great about spreading the word of the challenge.
"The staff made several announcement about the challenge, they sent home a paper about it and everyone just started talking about it," said Meuleman. "Everyone just started bringing in a lot of cereal."
Sixth grader Sean Wagner admitted he was surprised when he heard the total amount of boxes collected by the school.
"It was big that we collected more boxes than Defiance," said Wagner. "That's a lot of boxes, and it's great we get to donate them all to charity."
McConnell, Meuleman and Wagner helped set up the boxes to be knocked down, making sure if the line stopped, to start it again. The boxes were lined up so that two different people could start the chain reactions, that wound their way up and down stairs in the commons.
Seniors Lizzie Wank and Blake Eiden not only started the chain reactions, but they broke through a pile of boxes where the two lines of boxes converged.
The finale brought a loud round of applause from students and staff.
Said McConnell: "This is an amazing program because we're helping people in need."
Following the finale, Ayersville Elementary School challenged Tinora Elementary School to the Box Out Challenge.
