Next fall, Ayersville Local Schools will be welcoming a new high school principal, Christine Siebeneck, who will take over for Robert Luderman.
Siebeneck was born and raised in Kalida, and studied English and education at Defiance College, where she obtained her bachelor’s. She then went on to pursue graduate school in Dayton, and received a master’s in administrative education.
”I always wanted to be a teacher,” Siebeneck confessed while reminiscing back to her time as a little girl and wanting to play “school” constantly. “I loved the idea of working with students and helping them achieve their potential and challenging them for the next step.”
Her first action made towards that dream was when she took up a position as an English teacher at Delphos City Schools. There she taught grades 9-12 for 14 years.
At the school, she was also a RESA (resident educator summative assessment) mentor, meaning she worked a lot with new teachers in helping them with their RESA certification.
However, she really enjoyed collaborating with colleagues and having discussions on various methods of education and learning. With her forward-thinking mindset, she went on to become assistant principal at Findlay High School.
At Findlay, Siebeneck worked closely with student activities. She encouraged kids to be involved in decision-making for action projects and events. She oversaw over 40 clubs, many of which were developed by students themselves such as an art club, environmental club and even an e-sports gaming club.
She had much to say about all the great qualities of the education field and the work she has accomplished with student enrichment. However, Siebeneck knows her job is always evolving, and thus never finished.
Something she has seen transform over time is the way schools approach what were called “at-risk” students, or students who were not on track for graduation.
Back in 2003 when she first started, there wasn’t much in regard to information or resources that could be taught or utilized to help children who did not have the tools in their power to be successful in school.
”Now we better understand that not everyone learns the same,” she said. “... that a student’s learning environment is not just inside the school building. They learn outside of school and outside in their community.”
It is bridging this disconnect that Siebeneck strives to one day achieve.
”If we get all those factors aligned — the things we could provide for our children and their learning experiences — it would be unfathomable,” he said.
Coming into the position as Ayersville High School’s principal, Siebeneck wants to start on fostering such a collaborative relationship.
”I am very excited about coming to Ayersville,” she conveyed.”I’m excited about joining the school family. I’m excited to be meeting the students, meeting their families. I’m excited to begin working with the staff. I’m very honored to have this opportunity presented to me.”
