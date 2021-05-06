COLUMBUS — State of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Wednesday that Ayersville Local School District has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.
“With the click of a button, OhioCheckbook.gov allows taxpayers to see exactly how their money is spent,” said Sprague. “When spending information is easily accessible, residents can take a greater interest in the decisions impacting their community. We’re proud to welcome the Ayersville Local School District as our newest Ohio Checkbook partner.”
The Ayersville Local School District is the 10th public entity in Defiance County to join OhioCheckbook.gov. The district’s online checkbook includes more than 52,800 individual transactions that represent nearly $45 million in spending from July 2018-March 2021.
“Ohio Checkbook allows for greater transparency with our community,” said Ayersville CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp. “Being transparent is important for community engagement and involvement. That is why we are so glad to be joining the Ohio Checkbook program.”
OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The new transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government.
By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.
To learn more about the Ayersville Local School District visit its page on Ohio Checkbook. To access another local government website, visit the local government and schools page on OhioCheckbook.gov.
