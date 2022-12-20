AYERSVILLE — This month’s board of education meeting for Ayersville Local Schools began with a strategic planning meeting with an Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) representative, Cheryl Ryan.
Ryan attended via Zoom and guided members of the board and Superintendent Beth Hench through the beginning processes of formulating a new five-year strategic plan.
According to Hench, the previous superintendent, Don Diglia, led the school through the last one back in 2017. At that time, four goals were constructed with 51 action steps needed to achieve them. Hench reported that now, at the five-year mark, 71% of the action steps have been completed with 18% ongoing and 12% not yet achieved.
In order to begin to design the next five-year plan with the aid of the OSBA, Ryan discussed an agenda and timeline for the planning process. The first step after this initial process review is for the board to form a core team.
Core teams can be any size, according to Ryan, and can consist of staff, administrators, boosters, parents, people from the business community, alumni, students, retirees, etc. The key factor, however, is that only one-third or half of the team can be school staff or administrators.
“You want distinct community voices,” Ryan emphasized and pushed that the board choose people who have a vested interest in the health of the district.
Recruitment for these members will begin after the new year, and a tentative schedule for future core teams meetings was established, the first being March 1.
Continuing on to other agenda items, the board approved the resignation of fellow member Shelby Martinez, effective today. She had been a member of the board since 2020.
Hench reported before the meeting that this was due to personal reasons, and gave recognition to Martinez’s efforts for the school later Monday evening.
“Shelby has been a voice for the Ayersville community, working countless hours on how to make public education the best it can be for every child,” Hench conveyed. “We are grateful for her service to our community, staff and most of all our students. Board service is one of the toughest roles to serve in a community and we thank Ms. Martinez for the time, energy and passion she has dedicated to that role over the past several years.”
The board also had a public visitor attend Monday night’s meeting. Jacob Stiltner, a 2022 alumni of Ayersville High School, shared his thoughts on the school’s visitation policies.
During his alloted time, Stiltner expressed his disappointment and cited how difficult it was for him to come see his past teachers and peers.
In other news, the board approved:
• acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 from Randy and Jeanne Bond to the softball fund for softball uniforms; $3,409.93 from miscellaneous donors to the elementary principal’s fund for Christmas for Kids; $750 from Cabin Fever Coffee, $25 from an anonymous donor and $107.50 from Ayersville PTO for the Washington D.C. trip; $400 from the Lions Club to the band fund; $100 from Amvets to the band fund; $50 from Elementary PTO to the Cheer Camp fund for participation in Trunk or Treat.
• membership in the Ohio School Board Association pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code 313.87 for the calendar year 2023 at a cost of $3,834, including electronic publications.
• a service agreement with Ohio School Boards Association for the purpose of providing strategic planning for schools.
• the organizational meeting for Jan. 9 in the board room at 5:30 p.m., followed directly by the regular meeting.
• appointment of Frederick as president pro-tem for the organizational meeting on Jan. 9.
• Isaac Eiden as a volunteer for the 2022-23 school year.
• Amy Simonis for school-year pool supervision morning hours for the 2022-23 school year. Pay will be $366.67 for the contract.
• to hire Jake Miller for the school-year pool supervision afternoon hours for the 2022-23 school year. Pay will be $733.33 for the contract.
• Joseph Varner as a substitute bus driver for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements.
• the resignation of Caitlin Fritz, effective Jan. 3.
• a contract for classified staff, Jason Brockman, for the 2022-23 school year.
• the hiring of Kathryn Hubbard, as a high school social studies teacher long-term substitute for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
