• Defiance County
Ayersville kindergarten:
A screening clinic for kindergarten will be held at Ayersville Local Schools on April 27-28.
Children 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30 are eligible for kindergarten in the fall. They must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and language and will be given an academic assessment as well as a play-based assessment. You will need your child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, current utility bill for proof of residency and any applicable custody papers. All information must be collected before the child will be able to attend kindergarten.
Ayersville offers two kindergarten programs – young five’s and regular kindergarten. Both are all day, every day programs. After screening, staff will meet to evaluate results.
Call the Elementary Office at 419-395-1111, ext. 300 to schedule an appointment.
