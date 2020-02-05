Ayersville students celebrate 100 days

Ayersville kindergarten students celebrated their 100th day of school on Tuesday. To help celebrate the event, students took part in several 100-themed activities, including: making a 100-piece Fruit Loop necklace, 100 Hershey Kiss search, popping 100 balloons, completing a 100 piece puzzle challenge, and putting together a 100 piece snack baggie of different foods and came up with 100 reasons why they are proud to be Pilots. Here students in all five of the district’s kindergarten classes come together create their own 100.

