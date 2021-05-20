Ayersville Kara Retcher

Kara Retcher
Salutatorian
Parents: Marty and Pam Retcher, Defiance.
Activities and awards: Biology, English 9, Spanish III-IV Student of the year, Academic Achievement club, Soaring Scholar award, honor roll, Spanish club vice president, SADD, Art club, student council, math team, National Honor Society, tennis, track and field, First Presbyterian Church Youth group, Coats for Christmas, office aid, tutoring, youth group mission work, Presbyterian Youth Triennium.
Post high school plans: Kara will study actuarial science on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, a United Way Scholarship, a Jannen School of Arts and Science Scholarship, and a Dean’s Actuarial Science Scholarship at Trine University in Angola, Ind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.