Ayersville Kara Retcher

KARA RETCHER

Kara Retcher

Salutatorian

Parents: Marty and Pam Retcher, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Biology, English 9, Spanish III-IV Student of the year, Academic Achievement club, Soaring Scholar award, honor roll, Spanish club vice president, SADD, Art club, student council, math team, National Honor Society, tennis, track and field, First Presbyterian Church Youth group, Coats for Christmas, office aid, tutoring, youth group mission work, Presbyterian Youth Triennium.

Post high school plans: Kara will study actuarial science on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, a United Way Scholarship, a Jannen School of Arts and Science Scholarship, and a Dean’s Actuarial Science Scholarship at Trine University in Angola, Ind.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments