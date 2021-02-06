Seventh-graders

4.0

Eli Berner

Kelsey Clark

Allison Eldridge

Grace Flory

Alexa Greve

Ryan Johnson

Brooklyn Michel

Kendra Waldron

3.75-3.99

Kaden Booher

Aerial Brown

Allyssa Coble

Willa Culp

Hayden Gorrell

Avery Jones

Izabelle Ladd

Makayla Laker Sierra

Levi McConnell

Gabriella Miles

Avery Mohr

Jada Rau

Jazlyn Sheets

Lanie Sheets

Grace Trevino

3.5-3.74

Eli Doster

Dylan Dunn

Haleigh Hanenkrath

Jack Tyrell

3.25-3.49

Joseph Borgelt

Elias Buchhop

Skylah Dean

Janelle Eustache

Owen Lloyd

Dylan Markle

Lily Rankin

Chase Riley

Jayden Sisley

Kalie Sprow

Kaleb Stecher

Branson Weller

3.0-3.24

Chloe Beach

Andrew Eschbach

Ava Henderson

Brooklyn Kinner

Brett Messer

Isabel Sherman

Christpher Steingass

Brady Thomas

Braylon Young

Eighth-graders

4.0

Anna Alvarado

Rylan Becher

Andrew Boyd

Paige Hagerman

3.75-3.99

Landyn Aube

Kylie Caryer

Ajalyn Fry

Addison Zartman

3.5-3.74

Kolton Dockery

Eli Frederick

Harmony Gerken

Isabella Hauenstein

Nicklas Hoshock

Taurean Knueven

Autumn Kreigh

Destiny Lawhorne

Hayden McConnell

Drake Miller

Addison Robbins

Logan Schroeder

Ava Stork

Savannah Swift

Talan Turpening

Noah Wilson

3.25-3.49

Andrue Barrick

Brookelyn Branham

Ariella Cairney

Allison Doda

Joseph Eitniear

Gideon Fackler

Ryne Maag

Taylor Sweinhagen

3.0-3.24

Megan Desota

Emma Hagerman

Adan Monsivais

Mikayla Shreve

Sadie Sutton

