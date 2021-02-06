Seventh-graders
4.0
Eli Berner
Kelsey Clark
Allison Eldridge
Grace Flory
Alexa Greve
Ryan Johnson
Brooklyn Michel
Kendra Waldron
3.75-3.99
Kaden Booher
Aerial Brown
Allyssa Coble
Willa Culp
Hayden Gorrell
Avery Jones
Izabelle Ladd
Makayla Laker Sierra
Levi McConnell
Gabriella Miles
Avery Mohr
Jada Rau
Jazlyn Sheets
Lanie Sheets
Grace Trevino
3.5-3.74
Eli Doster
Dylan Dunn
Haleigh Hanenkrath
Jack Tyrell
3.25-3.49
Joseph Borgelt
Elias Buchhop
Skylah Dean
Janelle Eustache
Owen Lloyd
Dylan Markle
Lily Rankin
Chase Riley
Jayden Sisley
Kalie Sprow
Kaleb Stecher
Branson Weller
3.0-3.24
Chloe Beach
Andrew Eschbach
Ava Henderson
Brooklyn Kinner
Brett Messer
Isabel Sherman
Christpher Steingass
Brady Thomas
Braylon Young
Eighth-graders
4.0
Anna Alvarado
Rylan Becher
Andrew Boyd
Paige Hagerman
3.75-3.99
Landyn Aube
Kylie Caryer
Ajalyn Fry
Addison Zartman
3.5-3.74
Kolton Dockery
Eli Frederick
Harmony Gerken
Isabella Hauenstein
Nicklas Hoshock
Taurean Knueven
Autumn Kreigh
Destiny Lawhorne
Hayden McConnell
Drake Miller
Addison Robbins
Logan Schroeder
Ava Stork
Savannah Swift
Talan Turpening
Noah Wilson
3.25-3.49
Andrue Barrick
Brookelyn Branham
Ariella Cairney
Allison Doda
Joseph Eitniear
Gideon Fackler
Ryne Maag
Taylor Sweinhagen
3.0-3.24
Megan Desota
Emma Hagerman
Adan Monsivais
Mikayla Shreve
Sadie Sutton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.