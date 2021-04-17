Seventh-Graders
4.0
Micha Bartley
Eli Berner
Kelsey Clark
Allyssa Coble
Allison Eldridge
Grace Flory
Alexa Greve
Ryan Johnson
Izabelle Ladd
Makayla Laker Sierra
Brooklyn Michel
Jada Rau
Lanie Sheets
Kendra Waldron
3.99-3.75
Aerial Brown
Willa Culp
Hayden Gorrell
Avery Jones
Levi McConnell
Gabriella Miles
Avery Mohr
Chase Riley
Jazlyn Sheets
Christopher Steingass
Grace Trevino
3.74-3.50
Joseph Borgelt
Skylah Dean
Eli Doster
Dylan Dunn
Haleigh Hanenkrath
Ava Henderson
Brett Messer
Kali Sprow
Brady Thomas
Branson Weller
3.49-3.25
Kaden Booher
Andrew Eschbach
Janelle Eustache
Dylan Markle
Lily Rankin
Kaleb Stecher
Jack Tyrrell
Braylon Young
3.24-3.0
Dylan Brown
Elijah Davila
Brooklyn Kinner
Isabel Sherman
Eighth-Graders
4.0
Anna Alvarado
Rylan Becher
Andrew Boyd
Ajalyn Fry
Paige Hagerman
Courtney Ledkins
3.99-3.75
Landyn Aube
Ariella Cairney
Kylie Caryer
Emma Hagerman
Autumn Kreigh
Hayden McConnell
Addison Robbins
Ava Stork
Savannah Swift
3.74-3.50
Brookelyn Branham
Megan Desota
Allison Doda
Joseph Eitniear
Eli Frederick
Harmony Gerken
Taurean Knueven
Drake Miller
Talan Turpening
Noah Wilson
Addison Zartman
3.49-3.25
Loden Clark
Kolton Dockery
Gideon Fackler
Isabella Hauenstein
Nicklas Hoshock
Destiny Lawhorne
Logan Schroeder
3.24-3.0
Andrue Barrick
Nevaeh Lewis
Ryne Maag
Adan Monsivais
Mikayla Shreve
Taylor Sweinhagen
Tyler York
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.