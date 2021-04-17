Seventh-Graders

4.0

Micha Bartley

Eli Berner

Kelsey Clark

Allyssa Coble

Allison Eldridge

Grace Flory

Alexa Greve

Ryan Johnson

Izabelle Ladd

Makayla Laker Sierra

Brooklyn Michel

Jada Rau

Lanie Sheets

Kendra Waldron

3.99-3.75

Aerial Brown

Willa Culp

Hayden Gorrell

Avery Jones

Levi McConnell

Gabriella Miles

Avery Mohr

Chase Riley

Jazlyn Sheets

Christopher Steingass

Grace Trevino

3.74-3.50

Joseph Borgelt

Skylah Dean

Eli Doster

Dylan Dunn

Haleigh Hanenkrath

Ava Henderson

Brett Messer

Kali Sprow

Brady Thomas

Branson Weller

3.49-3.25

Kaden Booher

Andrew Eschbach

Janelle Eustache

Dylan Markle

Lily Rankin

Kaleb Stecher

Jack Tyrrell

Braylon Young

3.24-3.0

Dylan Brown

Elijah Davila

Brooklyn Kinner

Isabel Sherman

Eighth-Graders

4.0

Anna Alvarado

Rylan Becher

Andrew Boyd

Ajalyn Fry

Paige Hagerman

Courtney Ledkins

3.99-3.75

Landyn Aube

Ariella Cairney

Kylie Caryer

Emma Hagerman

Autumn Kreigh

Hayden McConnell

Addison Robbins

Ava Stork

Savannah Swift

3.74-3.50

Brookelyn Branham

Megan Desota

Allison Doda

Joseph Eitniear

Eli Frederick

Harmony Gerken

Taurean Knueven

Drake Miller

Talan Turpening

Noah Wilson

Addison Zartman

3.49-3.25

Loden Clark

Kolton Dockery

Gideon Fackler

Isabella Hauenstein

Nicklas Hoshock

Destiny Lawhorne

Logan Schroeder

3.24-3.0

Andrue Barrick

Nevaeh Lewis

Ryne Maag

Adan Monsivais

Mikayla Shreve

Taylor Sweinhagen

Tyler York

