AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools inducted, Russell B. Leuthold, former teacher and administrator, into its Hall of Honor on Friday.
He was chosen for his “lifelong leadership and dedicated service to Ayersville Schools,” shared Ayersville High School principal, Christine Siebeneck.
At the ceremony, Leuthold was revealed to have served as a teacher and superintendent of Ayersville Schools from 1956-83.
“As a superintendent, Mr. Leuthold led the district during a time of student population growth. He is known for his helpfulness, understanding, humor and connection to the students,” Siebeneck praised.
Leuthold, who passed away in 2007 at age 86, had served as an Ayersville volunteer firefighter, church elder and Sunday school teacher, and as a member of DASH of Defiance, the Defiance County Heart Association and the Defiance County Board of Education.
He was also awarded the Defiance College Silver Pilgrim Medal. It was noted that his legacy continues through an honorarium scholarship and the Ayersville Schools Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium.
“On behalf of the Ayersville Schools and community, we celebrate Mr. Russell B. Leuthold. His induction into the Hall of Honor will be commemorated with a plaque as a lasting tribute to his accomplishments and his many years of dedicated service,” Siebeneck lastly said.
Leuthold’s family was present to accept the nomination. The Hall of Honor was formed “to recognize and honor those persons who through their humanitarian performance, professional achievements and/or civic/patriotic service reflect credit on the Ayersville Local Schools so that present-day students may find identity with the past and establish goals for the future,” according to Ayersville’s school website.
Every winter, a committee reviews the nominees submitted for the Hall of Honor and chooses three honorees to be inducted. These honorees are chosen based on the following criteria.
For graduates of Ayersville Local Schools, nominees must have:
• established themselves as a good example for Ayersville students.
• at least 10 years interim between graduation and induction.
• significant or outstanding achievement or contribution in a vocational field, community service, philanthropic endeavor and/or civic/patriotic service.
For former staff and others, nominees must have:
• established themselves as a good example for Ayersville students.
• at least five years interim between employment with Ayersville Local Schools and induction.
• extraordinary service to Ayersville Local Schools.
