Hall of Honor

Chris Leuthold (left), son of Russell B. Leuthold, shaking hands with Ayersville Superintendent Beth Hench during a ceremony last week. In the background are Celia Harper, daughter of Russell, and Jeff Harper, her husband. The family members were present to accept Russell’s nomination and induction into the Ayersville Hall of Honor.

 Photo Courtesy of Jim Tyler/JT Photography

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools inducted, Russell B. Leuthold, former teacher and administrator, into its Hall of Honor on Friday.


Tags

Load comments