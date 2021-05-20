Ayersville Honors Grads

Top row from left: Ryan Clark, Evan Clark, Carson Lause, Blake Eiden, Kallen Brown, Caden Craft

Middle row from left: Nicole Fishpaw, Brayden Amoroso, Cameron Cook, Tanner Branham, Teryn Bour.

Bottom row from left: Kelly Limbaugh, Alison Mohr, Katelyn Becker, Kara Retcher, Kaylynn Wellman. (Not pictured Karley Mansfield)

