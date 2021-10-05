Ayersville Homecoming

Ayersville will host Wayne Trace for their Homecoming game Friday night.

Pictured here is the Homecoming Court: front row, from left — Rose Swift, freshman attendant; Ashlynn Tracy, sophomore attendant; Lana Culp, queen nominee; Amelia Fritz, crown carrier; Eric Johnston, ball boy; Maci Froelich, queen nominee; Lily Weisgerber, queen nominee; and Mallory Knueven, junior attendant; back row, from left — Talan Turpening, freshman escort; Trenton Florence, sophomore escort; Luke Delano, king nominee; Jacob Stiltner, king nominee; Jakob Trevino, king nominee; and Tyson Schlachter, junior escort.

 Photo courtesy of Ayersville High School

Ayersville will host Wayne Trace for its Homecoming game Friday night. Pictured here is the Homecoming Court: front row, from left — Rose Swift, freshman attendant; Ashlynn Tracy, sophomore attendant; Lana Culp, queen nominee; Amelia Fritz, crown carrier; Eric Johnston, ball boy; Maci Froelich, queen nominee; Lily Weisgerber, queen nominee; and Mallory Knueven, junior attendant; back row, from left — Talan Turpening, freshman escort; Trenton Florence, sophomore escort; Luke Delano, king nominee; Jacob Stiltner, king nominee; Jakob Trevino, king nominee; and Tyson Schlachter, junior escort.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments