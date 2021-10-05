Ayersville will host Wayne Trace for its Homecoming game Friday night. Pictured here is the Homecoming Court: front row, from left — Rose Swift, freshman attendant; Ashlynn Tracy, sophomore attendant; Lana Culp, queen nominee; Amelia Fritz, crown carrier; Eric Johnston, ball boy; Maci Froelich, queen nominee; Lily Weisgerber, queen nominee; and Mallory Knueven, junior attendant; back row, from left — Talan Turpening, freshman escort; Trenton Florence, sophomore escort; Luke Delano, king nominee; Jacob Stiltner, king nominee; Jakob Trevino, king nominee; and Tyson Schlachter, junior escort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.