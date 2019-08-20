AYERSVILLE — Personnel matters topped the agenda of the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening in preparation for the start of the school year on Aug. 27.
Approved as Ohio Teacher Evaluation System credentialed teacher evaluators for the 2019-20 school year were Beth Hench, Jeremy Kuhlman, Kirk Jones and Troy Merillat. Hench also was approved as the CCIP program coordinator for the school year. Her pay will be $1,200, which is paid from the grant funds.
Hirings included: Marjorie Buchanan, school year pool supervision contract 2019-20 and the summer 2020 pool supervision contract; Teri Nicely and Toby Gillis, van drivers; Jeff Strata, girls tennis coach; and Melissa Miles, Title I reading teacher for the 2019-20 school year on a one-year limited contract.
Superintendent Don Diglia also gave an update on the campus remodeling work. Projects completed include: classroom and hallway lighting retrofit; low bay lighting in the natatorium; solar thermal pool heating system construction; auditorium flooring, lighting, painting and seating; barn and ticket booth painting; new ballard covers; fence in front of the stadium; paving of the south parking lot; and new batting cages installed in the auxiliary gym.
The striping of south lot should get underway early next week and the state championship pictures were scheduled to be hung in the common this morning. The solar array construction south of the bus barn continues, with completion scheduled for late October.
Individual classroom air conditioning in the 1967 building continues, with the plan to be ready by the end of the week.
Abby Sharp, CFO/treasurer reported that since 2016, the district has lost almost $414,000 in general fund revenue and is scheduled to lose an additional $378,000 over the next six years just from tangible personal property reimbursement from the state and public utility personal property.
“We have lost $241,000 in general fund revenue from the phase-out of the tangible personal property tax received from the state in the last three years,” said Sharp. “That phase-out will continue and is an estimated additional loss in revenue of $378,000 over the next six years.
The district lost approximately $173,000 in revenue with the loss of public utility personal property tax from General Motors. In the meantime, operating costs continue to rise, Sharp noted.
“The district has prided itself in not asking for any new operating funds since 2007,” she said. “Because of these losses in revenue our current revenue from property tax, income tax, state aid, and all additional revenues total $8,986,498. The loss of these two revenues alone is a $3 million loss over a seven-year period on the forecast.
In other business, the board:
• accepted donations of $160 from Defiance Optimist Club to the cheer camp fund; and $250 from Industrial Wellness Solutions for the Victor Awards.
• passed a resolution authorizing the athletic director to approve payment for game help.
• okayed an extensive list of category 1 and 2 volunteers.
• approved change funds for athletic department, natatorium, food service, elementary office, middle school office and high school office.
• authorized the treasurer to register board members, treasurer, and superintendent to attend the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Capital Conference on Nov. 10-12.
• approved David Kern as the Ayersville delegate and Char Ondrus as the alternate to the OSBA annual business meeting on Nov. 11.
• okayed the contract with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for educational services.
• approved bus routes for the school year.
• approved an agreement with a parent for transportation reimbursement of a student.
• accepted the free and reduced lunch statement.
• okayed the service agreement for paraprofessional services for the preschool classroom with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC).
• approved organization registrations for the Ayersville Music Boosters, Ayersville Wrestling Club and Ayersville PTO.
• okayed an agreement with NwOESC to provide agreed-upon services.
• approved a career advising policy.
• okayed the list of certified, classified and paraprofessional/classified substitutes and substitute bus drivers.
• named Dan Mix, Jason Luthy and Andrea Rodenberger as teacher mentors.
• learned the senior citizen breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.