AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education had a number of visitors at the monthly board meeting Monday evening.
Athletic Director Rafael Manriquez was in attendance to present to the board the following fall athletes and team commendations:
GMC all academics athletes, seniors with 3.5 GPA or better — Grace Meuleman, cheer; Tyson Schlachter, football; Cassidy Hench, volleyball; Mallorie Knueven, volleyball; Luke Schroeder, golf; Alyssa Burke, volleyball; Owen Berner, football; Jenna Brown, cheer; Blake Hauenstein, foootball; Keira Brown, volleyball.
Golf — Autumn Osborne, first team GMC; Ava Stork, first team GMC; Luke Schroeder, district qualifier, first team GMC, All-District honorable mention, academic All-Ohio.
Football — Owen Berner, first team GMC and Northwest District running back, first team GMC defensive back; Weston McGuire, first team GMC and Northwest District linebacker, second team GMC running back; Blake Hauenstein, second team GMC defensive back; Tyson Schlachter, first team GMC defensive end; Abe Delano, first team GMC and Northwest District offensive end, second team GMC defensive end; Brady Clark, first team GMC and Northwest District defensive line; second team GMC guard; Ethan Courtaway, first team GMC offensive tackle; Ray Wolfrum, honorable mention GMC; Cade Hanenkrath, honorable mention GMC.
Tennis — Paula Torrez and Anna Alvarado, sectional match winners.
Cross Country — Kali Sprow, second team GMC; Lily Rankin, honorable mention; Liam Krouse, honorable mention.
Cheer — first place in the non-tumble and the fight song division at Lakota High School; second place at Holgate in the non-tumble division; third place at Carey in the non-tumble division.
Volleyball — Taylor Waldron, first team GMC, first team district; Mabel McGuire, honorable mention GMC.
Some of Ayersville’s fifth and sixth graders were present at Monday’s evening as well. They are part of Connections, a class that is run by middle school guidance counselor, Austin Fritz. The students presented to the board a quick overview of what they are currently exploring in the class. They touched upon digital footprints, social media and how they are going about leaving a digital footprint to be proud of by creating a school twitter account (@AyersvilleC22).
Lastly, a local resident, Anne Hammersmith of Holgate, spoke in support of Caitlin Fritz, Ayersville school health aide, and to bring awareness to the many duties Fritz currently undertakes as an aide. Hammersmith, who has been a nurse for over 38 years, voiced that Fritz has performed tasks that exceeds what is expected of a nurse’s aid and, given her education and experience, should be paid more.
Hammersmith stated she understood that funds are not always available and suggested Nationwide Children’s as an outlet the school could explore for support.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations of $1,798.03 from Ayersville Elementary PTO to the book fair, $150 from Drop Zone to the Ayersville athletic department and $750 from Dick Baldwin for volleyball jerseys.
• approved a resolution to authorize the president and treasurer to close out the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
• approved a resolution authorizing the treasurer to transfer local funds and interest earning to the appropriate funds upon close-out of the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
• OK’d a depository agreement with Premier Bank beginning Dec. 1-Nov. 30, 2027.
• accepted the registration of school-related organization, Ayersville Athletic Boosters.
• accepted 20 policy updates as recommended by NEOLA as previously reviewed by the Board Policy Committee.
• approved the prices of the sports punch pass for the 2022-23 school year: adult, 10 events, $60; student, 10 events, $50.
• accepted the completion of the cafeteria compliance with the Nutritional Standards Report.
• approved the memorandum of understanding entered into by the Ayersville Local School District Board of Education and the Ayersville Education Association to address adding the planning and conference substitute pay to the CBA for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved supplemental contracts for five non-certified individuals for 2022-23 school year.
• OK’d supplemental contracts for two certified individuals for 2022-23 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Scott Rinkel for the purpose of retirement, effective June 2, 2023.
• approved three volunteers for the 2022-23 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Amy Simonis as the pool supervisor, effective immediately.
• revised classified salary schedule for the 2022-23 school year.
• hired Samantha Kent as a substitute through June 30, 2023 under the requirements of Senate Bill 583.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school cheerleaders to attend the OHSAA Spirit Championship Cheerleading Competition at Wittenburg University in Springfield from Dec. 9-10.
• accepted the resignation of Courtney Reiner, effective Jan. 3.
• approved parental leave of absence for Brenda Pahl, effective Nov. 21, 2022 through Nov. 20, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.