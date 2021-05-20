School Phone: The Hangar at Ayersville High School
School Email: aniese@ayersvillepilots.org
Commencement: May 30, 2021, 2 p.m.
Guest Commencement Speaker: Julie Frederick, Four County Career Center
Student Commencement Speakers: Class President- Ryan Clark, Co-Valedictorians - Brayden Amoroso & Teryn Bour , Salutatorian- Kara Retcher , Class Vice President- Allison Engel, Class Secretary- Nicole Fishpaw, Class Treasurer- Kaylor Martin
Superintendent: Mr. Don Diglia
Principal: Mr. Robert Luderman III
Senior Class Adviser: Mrs. Augusta Niese
Class President: Ryan Clark
Vice President: Allison Engel
Treasurer: Kaylor Martin
Class Motto: “It is good to have an end to journey toward;
but it is the journey that matters, in the end.”
- Ernest Hemingway
Class Colors: White and Gold
Class Flower: White Rose
Class Song: "Good Riddance" - Green Day
Other Information about the Graduating Class:
71% of our graduating class are pursuing Post-Secondary Education, while 29% plan to enter the workforce directly. In addition to these outstanding accomplishments, Ayersville had it's first State FFA Officer, Allison Engel, who was elected as the State Treasurer.
Brayden Amoroso
Madison Ankney
Talon Ankney
Abigail Baldwin
Symantha Barrera
Katelyn Becker
Tyson Bidlack
Teryn Bour
Tanner Branham
Kallen Brown
Logan Bunke
Bayleigh Busch
Jordan Carnahan
Jason Casler
Evan Clark
Ryan Clark
Cameron Cook
Caden Craft
Joshua Davis
Alexander Dean
Alexander DeSota
Thaddeus Drees
Blakely Eiden
Landin Emerling
Allison Engel
Nicole Fishpaw
Jade Forbess
Ravin Froelich
Abigail Giesige
Brendan Hoshock
Nathan Hurst
Dominic Johnson
Justin Kieffer
Haley Kunesh
Carson Lause
Kelly Limbaugh
Karley Mansfield
Kaylor Martin
Nick Martin
Kolton McCloud
Alana McCoy
Andrew Miler
Alison Mohr
Luke Pahl
Kara Retcher
Isabelle Ricica
Noah Romes
Caleb Ronfeldt
Madison Rowe
Reiley Schappert
Sarah Schroeder
Cyrus Siebeneck
Hannah Starr
Lydia Taylor
Elizabeth Wank
Pierce Welch
Kaylynn Wellman
Samantha Whitlock
Conner Youngke
