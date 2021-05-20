School Phone: The Hangar at Ayersville High School

School Email: aniese@ayersvillepilots.org

Commencement: May 30, 2021, 2 p.m.

Guest Commencement Speaker: Julie Frederick, Four County Career Center

Student Commencement Speakers: Class President- Ryan Clark, Co-Valedictorians - Brayden Amoroso & Teryn Bour , Salutatorian- Kara Retcher , Class Vice President- Allison Engel, Class Secretary- Nicole Fishpaw, Class Treasurer- Kaylor Martin

Superintendent: Mr. Don Diglia

Principal: Mr. Robert Luderman III

Senior Class Adviser: Mrs. Augusta Niese

Class President: Ryan Clark

Vice President: Allison Engel

Treasurer: Kaylor Martin

Class Motto: “It is good to have an end to journey toward;

but it is the journey that matters, in the end.”

- Ernest Hemingway

Class Colors: White and Gold

Class Flower: White Rose

Class Song: "Good Riddance" - Green Day

Other Information about the Graduating Class:

71% of our graduating class are pursuing Post-Secondary Education, while 29% plan to enter the workforce directly. In addition to these outstanding accomplishments, Ayersville had it's first State FFA Officer, Allison Engel, who was elected as the State Treasurer.

Brayden Amoroso

Madison Ankney

Talon Ankney

Abigail Baldwin

Symantha Barrera

Katelyn Becker

Tyson Bidlack

Teryn Bour

Tanner Branham

Kallen Brown

Logan Bunke

Bayleigh Busch

Jordan Carnahan

Jason Casler

Evan Clark

Ryan Clark

Cameron Cook

Caden Craft

Joshua Davis

Alexander Dean

Alexander DeSota

Thaddeus Drees

Blakely Eiden

Landin Emerling

Allison Engel

Nicole Fishpaw

Jade Forbess

Ravin Froelich

Abigail Giesige

Brendan Hoshock

Nathan Hurst

Dominic Johnson

Justin Kieffer

Haley Kunesh

Carson Lause

Kelly Limbaugh

Karley Mansfield

Kaylor Martin

Nick Martin

Kolton McCloud

Alana McCoy

Andrew Miler

Alison Mohr

Luke Pahl

Kara Retcher

Isabelle Ricica

Noah Romes

Caleb Ronfeldt

Madison Rowe

Reiley Schappert

Sarah Schroeder

Cyrus Siebeneck

Hannah Starr

Lydia Taylor

Elizabeth Wank

Pierce Welch

Kaylynn Wellman

Samantha Whitlock

Conner Youngke

