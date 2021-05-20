Ayersville Brayden Amoroso

Valedictorian
Parents: Nathan and Janice Amoroso, Defiance.
Activities and awards: Academic achievement club, 2018 Soaring Scholar award, National Honor Society treasurer, math team, varsity team captain basketball Junior/Senior, varsity cross country, varsity baseball, St. Mary’s Catholic Church food pantry, St. John’s Catholic Church video production team.
Post high school plans: Brayden will study mechanical engineering at Trine University on a Reiner’s Scholarship, a Trine University Mechanical Engineering Chair tuition scholarship, a Trine University Valedictorian Scholarship, and a Trine University Allen Engineering Scholastic award.
