Ayersville Brayden Amoroso

Valedictorian

Parents: Nathan and Janice Amoroso, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Academic achievement club, 2018 Soaring Scholar award, National Honor Society treasurer, math team, varsity team captain basketball Junior/Senior, varsity cross country, varsity baseball, St. Mary’s Catholic Church food pantry, St. John’s Catholic Church video production team.

Post high school plans: Brayden will study mechanical engineering at Trine University on a Reiner’s Scholarship, a Trine University Mechanical Engineering Chair tuition scholarship, a Trine University Valedictorian Scholarship, and a Trine University Allen Engineering Scholastic award.

