AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education approved various routine contracts in preparation for the 2022-23 school year during its meeting Monday evening, received comments from a visitor who showed support for a former coach and discussed pool fundraising updates.
The board listened to the concerns of visitor Bill Ondrus, who came to speak in support of ex-junior high football coach, Bill Davenport.
In a previous meeting, Davenport was not approved to return to his coaching position due to concerns regarding his coaching methods and degradation of student morale.
Ondrus once held the position of athletic director for Ayersville, and recalled his experiences of giving personal evaluations to all the coaches. He said he did not encounter issues with the coaches, even in instances when he did not agree with their coaching style and vice versa.
“He has given us several years of service... . He was one of the only junior high coaches that would come in and check the system to check kids’ grades for eligibility. He was trying do something that was good for the school,” Ondrus said about Davenport.
In regard to the pool fundraising campaign, the fundraiser committee has raised $7,072.66 so far. The committee has held a tumbler sale and a rummage sale, and Superintendent Beth Hench reported that corporate sponsorship letters are starting to be received.
More fundraising ideas are being debated such as a Facebook challenge, purse reverse and swim-a-thon.
Funds are being raised to open the pool before money from the renewal levy approved in May begin flowing again.
In other news, the board approved:
• a $38 anonymous donation to the elementary principal’s fund to pay for Mrs. Anderson’s class trip to Dee & Gees.
• $54.10 from Box Tops for Education to the elementary principal’s fund.
• $250 from Jeffery Feasby, $500 from Andrew and Kelly Weisgerber, $500 from Cole Limber, and $500 from Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Inc. to the High School Principal’s fund for the Amazing Shake.
• $900 from Larry Acocks to the athletic fund to cover OHSAA dues.
• $300 from Optimist International of Defiance and $200 from Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2094 to the Cheer Camp fund.
• a donation of 2.91 yards of brown mulch from Luke DeLano valued at $96.03.
• creation of the preschool grant fund.
• an overnight trip for FFA to Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrolton from July 11-15.
• an overnight trip for high school cheerleaders to an instructional cheerleading camp in Alliance from July 12-14.
• a service agreement with Buckeye Exterminating, Inc. to provide services from July 1-June 30, 2023.
• the revised 7-12 student handbook for the 2022-23 school year (with pay to participate language removed).
• the master contract between the Ayersville Local Board of Education and the Ayersville Education Association, effective Aug. 1-July 31, 2023.
• the contract with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center for educational services provided to students held there during the 2022-23 fiscal year. The daily rate is $77.
• the contract with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) for excess cost fees for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $6,000 per student.
• the premium due for fleet, liability, and property insurance coverage in the amount of $66,838 as well as fiduciary liability coverage for the 2022-23 school year.
• the assignment of purchase agreement by and among SUT VI, LLC (borrower), STAR Financial Bank (lender) and Ayersville Local Board of Education (customer) effective Aug. 29, 2019.
• a three-year contract with Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, LLC, for athletic training services: 2022-23, $8,000; 2023-24, $9,000; and 2024-25, $10,000.
• commendations to the following GMC All Academic athletes-seniors with 3.5 GPA or better: Riley Barnett (softball), Trevor Johnson (track), Delaney Parcher (track), Jakob Trevino (track), Tyler Winzeler (baseball), Ike Eiden (track), Isaac Miler (track), Braeden Scheirer (tennis), Lily Weisgerber (track), and Bradley Young (track).
• commendations for athletic achievements among baseball, softball, track and junior high track teams.
• the acceptance of the school bus purchase program gant through the Ohio Department of Education in the amount of $90,000.
• the resolution for the purchase of two 84-passenger buses from Cardinal Bus Sales as previously bid through Ohio School Council Purchasing Cooperative in the amount of $115,785.
• the resignation of Katherine Schubert, effective Aug. 23. Schubert will be working in the pre-school, but hired through the educational service center.
• Kelly Wagner as the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) chairperson for the 2022-23 school year. Pay will be $1,200.
• the following as members of the LPDC for the 2022-23 school year with pay of $25 per hour: Tamara Rau, Nancy Miller, Lori Tyler, Kelly Wagner and Christine Siebeneck.
• the following certified individuals to the supplemental positions listed below for the 2022-23 school year with pay as per the collective bargaining agreement: Jason Luthy (high school instrumental, district mentor coordinator, junior boys track); Julie Gustwiller (elementary yearbook); Teresa Edmonds (National Honor Society); Ashlea Gonzalez (Spanish Club); Tayvin Tyler (assistant/JV volleyball); Rafael Manriquez (head boys and girls track); Audra Manriquez (elementary/middle school/high school art show); Nancy Miller (special education coordinator); and Christine Siebeneck (special education coordinator).
• the following non-certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated for the 2022-23 school year: Alexis Laker-Sierra (ninth grade volleyball); Amber Schafer (flag corps/majorette); and Don Gorrell (boys/girls golf).
• the following individuals as volunteers for the 2022-23 school year pending completion of requirements: Dallas Franks (volleyball) and Tom Weber (tennis and softball).
• Durwood Hibbard as a substitute bus driver for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements, with pay as per the board-approved schedule.
• the following teacher contracts for certified staff beginning with the 2022-23 school year, subject to assignment by the superintendent: Lindsey Pester, Tayvin Tyler and Sarah Sublett.
• a supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement, for Denise Hench, Washington, D.C. trip coordinator.
