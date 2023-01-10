AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education seated a new member during its yearly organizational meeting Monday.
Joe Ewers was appointed to fill the position of previous board member, Shelby Martinez. Martinez had resigned from her position as board member last month, citing personal reasons.
Ewers is the assistant superintendent of the Defiance city water plant and will be serving the rest of Martinez’s term effective immediately through Dec. 31.
A couple of other agenda items at the organizational meeting were the elections of the new board president and vice president. Board members Matt Hanenkrath and Kyle Brown were nominated and selected for these positions, respectively.
Moving onto regular board meeting news, Superintendent Beth Hench announced that the pool will soon be open to the public for evening hours.
The official reopening will be Jan. 18 and hours will be 6:30-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday with a window of adults-only swim from 8-8:30 p.m. On Sundays, evening hours will be 2-4 p.m. with adults-only swim from 4-4:30 p.m.
Morning swim hours for public visitors will be 5:30-6:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For any questions in regard to pool hours, contact Amber Flory from the central office.
Hench also handed out certificates of appreciation for all the board members in celebration of School Board Recognition Month which hails on the month of January.
“I know that you guys have volunteered ... hundreds of hours ... an immeasurable amount of energy to provide the best education possible,” she told the board. “You are part of setting policies, setting curriculum, setting facilities, and we can’t say thank you enough. We don’t say thank you enough. So I just wanted to take a moment to show our appreciation on behalf of our students, family and community. Thank you for the work that you do. We appreciate you not only tonight, not only in January, but every night.”
Hench added her appreciation to Ewers.
“Mr. Ewers, I appreciate your willingness for wanting to be a part of this,” she said. “Although we talked, there are some mountains that you as a board member have to climb, and I do believe it will likely be very rewarding for you. So thank you for wanting to be a part of this journey. We look forward to having you on board.”
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $71 from miscellaneous donors to the Washington D.C. trip; $500 from the Eagles Defiance Aerie #372 to the cheer camp fund; $50 from Ayersville PTO to National Honor Society for Trunk or Treat; $100 from an anonymous donor to the high school principal fund to cover the prize for the class that donated the most care packages for soldiers.
• the creation of career exploration funds.
• an overnight trip for wrestling to the Woodmore Invite to Fremont on Jan. 6-7.
• an overnight trip for wrestling to St. Mary’s Central Catholic High School in Sandusky on Jan. 27-28.
• Rafael Manriquez and Jeff Strata as district tournament managers for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following salary schedule for district tournament workers: baseball/softball, manager ($60), tickets ($30); volleyball, manager ($60), tickets ($30), scoreboard ($30); GMC track, manager ($150), recorder ($30), tickets ($30), announcer ($30), timer ($15), event leaders ($15), parking ($15).
• Sara Sublett to a supplemental contract as SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) for the 2022-23 school year.
• Sarah Stecher as athletic secretary.
• Jason Brockman and Kristen Alvarez as van drivers for the 2022-23 school year at $18 per hour.
• LuAnn Froelich as a school health aide.
• the updated list of certified substitutes from the NWOESC and Jacob Miller for the 2022-23 school year.
• the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC and Jacob Miller for the 2022-23 school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.