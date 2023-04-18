Ayersville Local Board of Education heard a few presentations at this week’s board meeting, one of which highlighted some concerns from the treasurer, Abby Sharp.
Sharp gave a brief biennial budget update and made board members aware of a tentative schedule on hearings and testimonies this week. She informed that amendments will be due on Friday and a further one will be completed by next week. The final budget should be complete by the end of April.
However, Sharp also touched upon Ohio House Bill 1. The goal of the bill is to provide an income tax cut to Ohioans, but Sharp said the Ayersville community could be harmed by its policies. The income tax cut, if passed, would be paid for by eliminating the state reimbursement of the homestead exemption.
Despite a proposed assessment tax adjustment from 35% to 31.5%, property owners would ultimately experience an increase in taxes, she indicated. For Ayersville, the school district would lose $100,000 in local revenue and there would be an additional $137,000 taxpayers would have to pay, according to Sharp.
As of now, the bill is in committee.
Other presentations the board listened to came from student leaders. Sixth-grade students Brynn Hanenkrath, Hayden Barnett and AnnMarie Sigler talked about the fourth- to sixth-grade incentive program. They explained how students can qualify for the program, which operates on a point system. They also shared photos of some the incentive trips they took such as going to the movies, bowling and the YMCA. Eighth grader Emily Manon also presented on the eighth grade Washington D.C. trip and shared some pictures along with the attractions they went to such as the Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian.
In superintendent updates, Superintendent Beth Hench shared that Ayersville has received just over $99,000 in the first round of the OFCC Safety Grant. So far, new fencing has been installed around the ball fields on the south end of the property. Ayersville also received an Ohio School Safety Training Grant totaling nearly $4,000, said Hench. With this, window coverings have been installed as a visual barricade to protect privacy of students and hinder outside surveillance.
In other news, the board approved:
• the donations of $250 from Johns Manville to the Archery Club fund and $320.50 from miscellaneous donors to the Class of 2023 for the bake sale.
• the donation from the athletic department to the following funds for working concessions: $2,000 to the cross country, $400 to the girls basketball, $400 to the prom, $1,000 to softball, $1,000 to baseball, $800 to track, $200 to cheerleading, $1,600 to volleyball and $600 for Washington D.C.
• the kindergarten field trip to the Fort Wayne Zoo on May 18.
• the Amazing Shake finalists for an overnight trip to Chicago from May 23-25.
• multiple policy updates as recommended by NEOLA and as previously reviewed by the board policy committee.
• the policy deletions (3120.09, volunteers and 4120.09, volunteers) as recommended by NEOLA and as previously reviewed by the board policy committee.
• a new policy (8120, volunteers) as recommended by NEOLA and as previously reviewed by the Board Policy Committee.
• the participation in the workers compensation group rating program for the 2024 policy year.
• the recognition of Griffin Insurance as the agent for the optional student accident insurance for the 2023-24 school year. The plan is administered by the Student Protective Agency.
• the list of 2023 graduates.
• the grades 4-6 incentive trip to the Ultrazone in Fort Wayne on May 22.
• Chuck Martinez, spring weight room, as a non-certified individual to the supplemental contract as indicated for the 2022-23 school year.
• the extension of parental leave of absence for Brenda Pahl through Nov. 20, 2024.
• Jason Luthy as the online summer school tutor. Pay will be at the rate of $15 per hour.
• the non-renewals of contracts of all supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year, effective June 30.
• the non-renewals of contracts of all long-term substitutes for the 2022-23 school year, effective June 30.
• Rafael Manriquez as the GMC meet manager for the 2022-23 season.
• a one-year classified contract for Eileen Ramus, effective Aug. 1.
• the following teacher contracts for certified staff beginning with the 2023-24 school year: Alicia Franks, Bailey Hartle, Lindsay Pesrer, Tayvin Tyler, Amber Schliesser and Sara Sublett, Ariel Stehura, Nathan Hey and Jason Luthy.
• the following contracts for classified staff beginning with the 2023-24 school year: Yolanda Perez, Jason Brockman, Kristen Alvarez, Amber Delgado and Cathy Hohenberger.
• the hiring of Amy Simonis for the summer 2023 pool supervision contract morning pool hours. Pay is $183.33 for the contract.
• the hiring of Marjorie Buchanan for the summer 2023 pool supervision contract afternoon pool hours. Pay is $550.01 for the contract.
• the hiring of Jake Miller for the summer 2023 pool supervision contract even pool hours. Pay is $366.66 for the contract.
• a contract with Steve Brown for classified staff beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
• the updated list of certified substitutes for the NWOESC including Alyssa Bok for the 2022-23 school year.
