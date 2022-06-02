The Ayersville Local Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday to deal with personnel changes, one of particular interest being the junior high football coach position.
In a separate vote from other items of the evening, the continued employment of Bill Davenport as junior high football coach was deliberated and effectively turned down.
According to board member Erica McGuire, there have been reports made by parents who question Davenport’s coaching methods and treatment of students.
Specifically, Davenport’s bias toward students with high athletic ability and performance has caused much disgruntlement. This attitude has caused many students not able to participate in the sport and others will not continue playing if he coaches, said McGuire.
“I do not think he is good for the program ...,” McGuire said. “A lot of the kids sit, especially seventh-graders, so they don’t get that experience, and some of them sit in eighth grade. He plays to win, and that’s not what junior high is about.”
Board member Kyle Brown expressed some disagreement and argued that junior high coaches should be like high school coaches and that he has only heard good things about Davenport from other coaches.
When the board voted on Davenport’s contract, Brown and Dan Frederick, board president, supported Davenport while McGuire and Matt Hanenkrath voted no. Board member Shelby Martinez abstained, citing “conflict of interest.”
That left the vote tied, 2-2, and without a majority vote, Davenport’s contract was not approved.
In other news, a three-year administrative contract was approved for Ayersville fifth-and sixth-grade math teacher, Nancy Miller. Miller will be replacing Laura Inkrott as the new elementary principal beginning Aug. 1.
The board also approved:
• the resignation of high school guidance counselor, Augusta Niese, effective Aug. 17.
• the resignation of a part-time custodian, Nico Kinner, effective June 17.
• the following students to be hired for summer technology and maintenance: Liam Krouse, Afton Bartley, Landyn Aube and Benjamin Weisgerber. Pay will be at minimum wage with hours assigned by the director of technology and the maintenance supervisor.
• the following certified personnel to receive contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Rafael Manriquez, athletic director; Ariel Stehura, high school vocal, variety show, spring play director; Sheryl Goonan, advisor 9-10; Alex Arts, high school yearbook; Andrea Rodenberger, middle school yearbook; Austin Fritz, middle school student council, assistant football, spring/winter facility manager; Rosie Kieffer, math club, quiz bowl advisor; Katie Budke, quiz bowl advisor; Brandon Behnfeldt, assistant football; Alicia Franks, varsity head volleyball; Jeff Strata, girls tennis; and Dennis Sobecki, eighth-grade girls basketball, boys tennis.
• the following non-certified individuals to supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Caitlin Fritz, SADD; Tori Michel, advisor 11; Mark Giesige, fall facility manager; Chuck Martinez, assistant football; Bill Zartman, assistant footbal; Chad Sprow, junior high football; Sean McConnell, junior high football; Kelly Ward, varsity football/basketball cheerleading; Tim Nicely, girls varsity basketball; Frank Tressler, assistant/JV girls basketball; Dave Retcher, co-boys varsity basketball; and Logan Wolfrum, co-boys varsity basketball.
