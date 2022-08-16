AYERSVILLE — During the Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, High School Principal Christine Siebeneck relayed details about the school’s open house (the “Back to School Bash”) on Aug. 24.
The bash will be for grades K-12 and held at the school from 4-5:30 p.m. Elementary Principal Nancy Miller and Siebeneck have organized for food trucks and community partners to be in attendance.
Miller will be giving a speech at 4:15 p.m. with Siebeneck following at 4:45 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Superintendent Beth Hench will be holding a second annual “State of the District” meeting in the auditorium. Hench will be introducing new staff, giving financial updates and sharing details for the new school year.
Students will also be able to pick up their class schedules at the open house, and laptop pick-up may even be established. The faculty are still working out details for evening pick-up slots at this time.
Today at 5 p.m., “Meet the Fall Pilots Night” will be occurring at the football stadium. People are encouraged to come out and meet the fall athletes and band members, and then watch the volleyball scrimmage in the gym afterwards.
In natatorium updates, Hench reported that the donation committee has collected $29,145.77 with $1,000 pledged funds not yet collected. The natatorium fund had received many July donations, as noted by Treasurer Abby Sharp in her financial report, and details on that are listed below.
The committee is planning to host a free will donation dinner at the “Back to School Bash,” a Facebook fundraiser and are considering a pre-football game chicken dinner as well.
“I just can’t say enough about the work this small, but powerful group ... I don’t even know say it,” Hench told the board. “Thanks isn’t enough. These kids at school don’t recognize the hard work when they’re able to swim again. That small, but mighty group has been working hard. So again, I want to make sure that they know how much we appreciate them and we look forward to getting back into that pool as soon as possible.”
In other news, the board approved:
• the following July donations for the natatorium: $3,000 from Paul and Beth Besaw, $2,500 from Innovative Ag Management, $2,000 from Spangler Candy Company, $500 from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, $500 from Garmann Miller Architects, $500 from the Gerken Companies, $500 from Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, $290 from Jennifer Noaker, $250 from Keller Trucking and $200 from Re/Max Realty.
• the following change funds: athletic, $2,400; natatorium, $50; food service, $60; elementary office, $40; athletic secretary office, $40; and high school office, $40.
• the free and reduced lunch statement, a requirement of the State Food Service and State Department of Education.
• the following lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year: K-6, $3.20; 7-12, $3.35; adult lunch, $4; breakfast, $2.10; adult breakfast, $2.85; milk, 75 cents.
• the employment of individuals as substitute teacher, as needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree, as otherwise required pursuant to Ohio law and regulations. This resolution extends from the effective date through June 30, 2023.
• the contract with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for the educational services provided to students while placed in the juvenile detention facility during the 2022-23 fiscal year. The daily rate for the detention center is $80 and $85 daily for students in long-term care at the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio.
• an agreement regarding one-on-one classroom assistant services provided for student SSID#PI2007389 between Ayersville Local School District and the Defiance County Board of DD (Good Sam School). This agreement begins Wednesday and remains in effect until terminated or the end of the 2022-23 school year.
• a one-year agreement with Bonefish Systems for the 2022-23 school year for $4,336.
• to rescind the following non-certified supplemental contract with Don Gorrell, boys golf, for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following non-certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated below for the 2022-23 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement: Jennifer Noaker, high school student council.
• the following certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated below for the 2022-23 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement: Doug Flory, boys golf.
• the following substitute bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements, with pay as per the board-approved schedule: Kristen Alvarez, Mark Giesige, Jim Rettig, Randy Bowen, Nico Kinner, Tom Weber, Travis Flint, Dana Phipps and Ken Zachrich.
• the following classified substitutes for the 2022-23 school year to be paid at the board-approved rate: Nico Kinner, Pam Ferguson, Amber Schafer, Cindy Smith, Randi Rios, Cathy Hohenberger and Jenny Maag.
• a resolution authorizing the athletic director to approve payment for game help as per the board-adopted schedule.
• the following as van drivers for the 2022-23 school year, with hours assigned by the superintendent: Teri Nicely, Greg Lime, Toby Gillis and Sarah Stecher. Pay will be $18 per hour.
• the resignation of Sarah Schindler, effective Aug. 8.
• the resignation of Chris Silvers, effective Aug. 23.
• the following list of volunteers for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements: Randy Rue, Chuck Florence, Jaylon Martinez, Jason Nicely, Mindy Williams and Joey Schlosser.
• the following one-year contracts for classified staff beginning with the 2022-23 school year: Amber Delgado and Denny Wolfrum.
• the following certified employees as teacher mentors for the 2022-23 school year: Jason Luthy and Andrea Rodenberger.
• the following OTES credentialed teacher evaluators for the 2022-23 school: Beth Hench, Nancy Miller and Christine Siebeneck.
• hiring Nancy Miller as the CCIP program coordinator for the 2022-23 school year. Pay is $1,500, which is paid from grant funds.
• the employment of the following individuals as classified educational aides on an as-needed basis for the 2022-23 school year: LaTasha Price and Jennifer Noaker.
• the hiring of Angie Englehart as a substitue teacher for 60 days or until the one-year temporary non-bachelor’s substitute teaching license has been issued.
• Steve Brown as substitute bus driver for the 2022-23 school year.
