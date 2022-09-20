Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education had an eventful Monday night meeting with reports coming in about its homecoming, natatorium and new grant opportunities.
Sophomores Kylie Caryer and Ajalyn Fry, members of student council, presented to the board their preparations for homecoming week, which began yesterday. Caryer and Fry revealed the themes for Spirit Week and the theme for the homecoming dance itself, which is entitled “Around the World.”
The two students also described activities that will be occurring prior to the dance on Saturday. This Thursday there will be a bonfire after Ayersville’s volleyball game, and everyone in the community is invited.
This will be followed by the homecoming football game on Friday, with the homecoming court announced at 6 p.m., prior to the 7 p.m. game start time.
In natatorium news, the pool is scheduled to reopen in October. Superintendent Beth Hench shared that the fundraising committee had raised $33,455.77.
The school has also received an additional $30,000 donation from Quintin Yao in memory of his wife.
“I can’t express the gratitude enough for the way that the community has rallied,” said Hench.
A survey will soon be made available for community members to complete in order to see what hours and days work for open swimming.
The natatorium had closed following the narrow defeat of a pool operating levy in November. However, voters approved a levy in May.
D.A.R.E. is also set to return to Ayersville for fifth graders thanks to a grant the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office has received of $82,218.58.
With the grant money, a full-time resource officers will be hired and shared across the county school’s districts. Ayersville will be able to have an SRO (Student Resource Officer) one day a week.
Start dates for these programs are to be announced, and as of now is a one-year plan.
The D.A.R.E. program was paused when the former sheriff’s deputy in charge of the program, Dana Phipps, stepped down earlier this year. He has since been appointed Defiance County commissioner.
Lastly, the board listened to the concerns of Samuel McGuire of Holgate. McGuire expressed his concerns over face masks and social distancing.
He also brought up during his allotted time his doubt about social emotional learning (SEL), advising the board that it should not be taught in schools.
SEL is an educational method that focuses on aiding students in developing interpersonal skills and positive relationships.
In other news, the board approved:
• the acceptance of $990 from Equitable Advisors.
• $3,111 from the Baldwin family to purchase benches in memory of Art Olson and Robert Diller.
• $300 from Ayersville Friends of FFA to the FFA fund.
• $685 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters for girls basketball cinch bags.
• $5,000 from Ayersville Athletic Boosters for the natatorium.
• $5,000 from the Coressel Foundation for the natatorium.
• $1,110 from miscellaneous donors at the open house dinner for the natatorium.
• $1,000 from an anonymous donor for the natatorium.
• $1,000 from Ayersville Communications for the natatorium.
• $500 from the Ayersville Water and Sewer District for the natatorium.
• $500 from Defiance Elks for the natatorium.
• $275 from Erin Davis for the natatorium.
• $100 from Bricker and Eckler LLP for the natatorium.
• $100 from David Trame for the natatorium.
• $100 from Defiance Stamping for natatorium.
• $100 from Frasor Ireland LLP for natatorium.
• $100 from Karen Maas for natatorium.
• $100 from Northwest Real Estate for natatorium.
• the tuition rate as set by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2022-23 school year. The rate is $7,132.44 for in-state students and $14,264.94 for out-of-state students.
• the student activity budgets for the 2022-23 school year, as presented. Budgeted activity revisions will be reviewed and approved administratively throughout the year as needed.
• the FFA for an overnight trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26-28.
• the revised 2022-23 school calendar.
• the swim admission and rental prices as follows: family pool pass, $150; single pool pass, $75; under 65 years old, $3; over 65 years old, $2; veterans, free; pool rental, $50 per hour.
• Ayersville PTO registration.
• the following non-certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated below for the 2022-23 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement: Jon Michel, freshman boys basketball; KJ Martin, assistant/JV boys basketball.
• the following certified individuals to the supplemental contracts as indicated below for the 2022-23 school year, with pay as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement: Jeff Strata, aquatics director/girls and boys swimming.
• the resignation of Scott Roth for the purpose of retirement, effective Jan. 1.
• the resignation of Kelly Jackson for the purpose of retirement, effective Dec. 31.
• the following contract for classified staff beginning with the 2022-23 school year, subject to assignment by the superintendent and pending completion of requirements. Pay will be as per the board-approved salary schedule: Amy Simonis, one-year contract.
• the classified salary schedule placement for Simonis as pool supervisor.
• hiring Simonis for the school year pool supervision contract for the 2022-23 school year. Pay is $1,100 for the contract.
• hiring Simonis for the summer 2023 pool supervision contract. Pay is $275 for the contract.
• hiring Marjorie Buchanan for the summer 2023 pool supervision contract. Pay is $825 for the contract.
• hiring the following students as pool workers (lifeguards) with pay as per the board-approved rate and upon completion of requirements: Andrew Boyd, Amya Lloyd, Dawn Hibbard, Avery Jones, Zanden Wineland, Cheyenne Willms.
• hiring Angie Englehart as a substitute through June 30, 2023 under the requirements of Senate Bill 583, pending ODE approval.
• the following column move on the respective salary schedule for the 2022-23 school year: Katie Budke from MA to MA15; Alicia Franks from BA to MA; Lindsey Pester from MA to MA30.
• the following volunteer for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements: Amber Brown, CAT II.
• the updated list of certified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board approved rate.
The board also went into executive session to discuss employment, but no action was to be taken.
