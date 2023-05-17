AYERSVILLE — The top five finalists for Ayersville's Amazing Shake contest presented during the Ayersville Local Board of Education's meeting Monday.
The students — Tucker Sprow, Annalee Weisgerber, Jackson Stambaugh, Emily Manon and Mila Maldonado — each gave a five- to seven-minute presentation, respectively, on a given prompt for round four of the contest. The prompt asked the contestants how the Amazing Shake made them realize their strengths and weaknesses and how the experience impacted them.
Each student retold their individual struggles and triumphs as they went from round to round and thanked all involved in providing them with the learning opportunities they gained from them.
Other things to note was the introduction of three new teachers for the junior high and high school. Ayersville High School principal, Christine Siebeneck, gave brief descriptions of the new hires: Ashlyn Killion, junior high math; Cory Sidle, high school social studies; and Derek Siefer, high school social studies.
Killion and Sidle are both graduates of Defiance College, and Siefer is a Bluffton University graduate.
In other news, the board approved:
• fund 0189007 to become the Amazing Shake fund
• the following donations: $500 from Thomas E Keller Trucking, $500 from Citizens National Bank to the high school principal fund for Amazing Shake; $210.16 from NFHS to the athletic fund; $250 from MEC, Inc., to the archery camp fund; $88.24 from Chipotle to the Class of 2023 for its fundraiser.
• the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.
• an overnight trip to the University of Findlay on June 23-25 for the varsity and JV girls basketball team.
• the agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the mentor program for the 2023-24 school year.
• the contract with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) for excess cost fees for the 2023-24 school ear in the amount of $6,000 per student.
• the electric audit project agreement among Ayersville Local Schools, the Ohio Schools Council and Yankel & Associates, Inc., for Yankel to perform an audit of OSC member school districts' FirstEnergy electric bills.
• a five-year copier lease agreement provided by Perry ProTech and Great American Leasing Company, effective July 1.
• the resignation of Jason Brockman, effective April 24, Jeff Strata, effective June 2, the resignation of Nathan Hey, effective June 2; and Marjorie Buchanan as the daytime pool supervisor, effective June 2.
• the non-renewal contract for Jennifer Ziegler, Title 1 tutor, at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
• supplemental contracts for numerous non-certified and certified individuals.
• a two-year contract with Denny Wolfrum, classified staff, beginning with the 2023-23 school year, subject to assignment by the superintendent.
• the following teacher contracts for certified contracts for certified staff beginning with the 2023-24 school year: Ashlyn Killion, Cory Sidle, Derek Siefer.
• a five-year 200-day non-certified administrative contract for Brad Bailey, cafeteria supervisor, effective Aug. 1-July 31, 2028.
• the hiring of a pool worker with pay as per the board-approved rate and upon complete of requirements.
• the employment of Emily Alvarez, Kristen Alvarez, Jen Noaker and Mary Lou Erickson for summer technology and maintenance.
• the updated list of certified substitutes and paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
