Top 5

Pictured are the top five finalists of the Ayersville Amazing Shake for 2023. From left are Tucker Sprow, Jackson Stambaugh, Annalee Weisgerber, Mila Maldonado and Emily Manon.

 Submitted photo

AYERSVILLE — The top five finalists for Ayersville's Amazing Shake contest presented during the Ayersville Local Board of Education's meeting Monday.


Tags

Load comments