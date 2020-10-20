AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools was presented the Auditor of State Award by Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison to the Auditor of State during its meeting Monday. A service agreement with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for survey service also was tabled following discussion.
The board also accepted the resignation of superintendent Don Diglia, for the purpose of retirement at the end of his current contract (see related story, Page A1).
Brodie was in attendance Monday to present the Auditor of State Award to the district. She thanked the board, Diglia and CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp and her staff for earning the award.
“It’s my honor to be here on behalf of Auditor of State, Keith Faber, to present the Ayersville School District with the Auditor of State Award,” said Brodie. “It’s really important to note that this award put the Ayersville School District in a very select group.
“Our office audits about 6,000 entities a year, and less than 8% of these are eligible for this award,” added Brodie. “This award represents the hard work put in to strive for accounting excellence. I would like to recognize the board and superintendent, and especially Abby Sharp and her staff, for outstanding professionalism.”
According to Brodie, entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
• The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
Ethics referrals; questioned costs less than the $10,000 per the Uniform Guidance; lack of timely report submission; bank reconciliation issues; failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance; findings for recovery less than $100; and public meetings or public records issues;
• The entity has no other financial or other concerns.
“I would like to thank my staff, it takes everyone to earn recognition like this,” said Sharp.
At the August meeting of the board, Cheryl Ryan, director of board and management services for the OSBA, was in attendance to share information about how the OSBA helps school districts conduct community surveys. At that time, Ryan shared OSBA works with districts to build surveys that most districts conduct on a semi-annual or annual basis.
On Monday, the board tabled a service agreement with the OSBA for survey service that comes at a cost of $2,750, plus monthly expenses. Board member Dan Frederick shared that several members of the community reached out to him to let him know they were leery of spending money for the survey with the district struggling financially.
“I heard quite a few comments from the citizens of the district who think it’s a waste of money,” said Frederick. “If we want to do a survey, we could do one of our own, and not have the cost of paying the OSBA.”
Board vice president Lanie Lambert and board member David Kern said they didn’t want members of the district to have to do a survey with all the work they’re already doing, but they were fine with tabling the vote for now. They both did share they are looking for community input, especially when it comes to matters such as levies.
Board president Char Ondrus stated that she would like to look into securing funding in some way to do the survey in the future, and that a discussion about doing a survey will be held in the near future.
In new business, Frederick also asked if it would be possible to have future board meetings held in a larger space so that members of the community could attend. He shared other districts in the county are holding meetings in their gyms or auditoriums so members of the community could attend.
Diglia was not opposed to the idea, but he shared he preferred a “hybrid model.”
“I would like to see us continue streaming, but I’m open to having people who want to address to the board in person to sign up ahead of time so that we can have them come in a safe manner,” said Diglia. “If we know that several members of the community want to come to speak, we could move to the gym or auditorium, although I do believe it would be more difficult to livestream from those spaces.”
In other business, the board:
• created fund 019-9021 fiscal year 2021 NHBP Wellness Grant and approved the revenue adjustment increase and adjustment to permanent appropriations in the amount of $1,360.
• approved the adult lunch price at $3.80.
• okayed the insurance rates set by Northern Buckeye Health Plan for 2021.
• voted for the recognition of the indoor track program from November 2020-March 2021 to allow students to compete in the state indoor track meets as members of the district. All costs, travel and liability will be the individual’s responsibility.
• approved the Ayersville Athletic Boosters as a school-related organization.
• okayed the NOVA foreign language fee of $400 for 2020-21.
• voted for the updated list of certified substitutes and the list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NwOESC for 2020-21.
• approved Jon Michel as freshman boys basketball coach.
• accepted the resignation of Terry Nally, effective Oct. 30.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 to the cheer camp fund to purchase new uniforms and warm-ups; $600 from the United Way of Defiance County to the high school principal’s fund for headphones; and $250 from Ken Wenner at Premier Bank, $250 from the State Bank and $120 from Casey Davis of My Scentsy to the general fund to pay-to-participate fees; and 43 frames and albums from Rod Brown Photography with a value of $2,015.
