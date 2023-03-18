HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Schools (HEVS) has welcomed a special guest in its halls for the oncoming months — Ohio artist, Klaire Smith.
Through the Teach Arts Ohio grant program and the Ohio Arts Council, real artists get partnered with school art programs. Smith was selected to come to Hicksville and work on a project with the middle school and high school art classes. She will be working twice a week from March 7 until May 10.
Then, the art students will present their collaborated group piece at the school’s annual Spring Art Show on May 12. The grant money of $6,000 goes toward Smith’s project fee and the 21st Century grant, another program she will be assisting with at Hicksville, will go toward her lodging expenses and supplies.
According to HEVS’ general education/gifted consultant, Jane Myers, the Teach Arts Ohio grant program was something she came across initially as an e-mail. As an individual who works with curriculum, Myers is always looking for programs to enhance the students’ learning experiences and provide a range of academic opportunities.
“Sometimes our kids out here in the rural areas, we don’t have access to art museums as readily as kids in the Columbus area,” she noted.
Klaire Smith resides in Columbus, but hails from Portsmouth, a small town in Scioto County. She described her town as similar to Hicksville in its size and rural characteristics.
“I think that’s kind of what led Joey and I and Chris — the art teachers — to gravitate toward Klaire,” Myers admitted.
They also enjoyed her vision as well. The school’s goal was to have a permanent fixture by the end of the visitation period and out of all the artists they interviewed over Zoom, Smith felt like the one that could accomplish that goal. The southern Ohio artist is a 2016 graduate of the University of Rio Grande with a B.A. in Fine Arts and specializes in printmaking. This isn’t the first residency she has done. In fact, Hicksville will be her fifth partnership funded in some way through the Ohio Arts Council.
She has always enjoyed the education field and comes from a line of educators, her mother being one foremost.
“I was always kind of knowing that I wanted to do supplemental arts education and just bring different kinds of arts to the classroom in ways that art teachers don’t necessarily have the opportunity to,” she revealed. Smith shared that she had always loved art, praising the art teacher she had in school. However, she found that she really transformed while in college where she discovered her chosen medium under the tutelage of a professor.
“You can’t be a perfectionist with printmaking. There are some times when mistakes happen and you can’t fix them, you just got to roll with them. And I just like that, it’s a great challenge and I’ve not stopped being challenged by printmaking,” she confessed her love for the art.
Smith has been working with art teachers Christopher Gaghan and Joey Stevenson on the design aspects of the project, which will be a mural that will be installed near the playground doors.
The method of creation for this mural will be what Smith calls “trash printing.” It is a technique that utilizes the textures of various materials — trash with “good texture” — like bubble wrap and cardboard to make ink prints on paper. Once the prints are created, they are combined with tissue paper and an image is formed in a collage-like fashion.
Smith described her first day at the school as great and the kids were very respectful. She admitted there isn’t really a lesson plan for the kids, as it’s not her style.
“My goals when I go into schools are to teach printmaking and have some fun,” she emphasized.
With that said, she does have a general idea of how the weeks will go and what the outcome will be. Currently, the kids are creating the first building blocks of the mural. They were tasked to bring in recyclable items to class and they will be transforming them into prints.
These prints will form what Smith calls a collective stockpile.
“(It’s) where no one really puts their names on things, nothing belongs to any individual. It just belongs to the collective after they made that piece of not-quite-art yet,” she explained.
While Smith doesn’t like to refer herself as a muralist, she does like to be known as a collaborator and it is collaboration that will be a big factor for the mural creation.
“I’m excited for the students to learn and have an enjoyable, fun visiting artist experience,” she relayed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.