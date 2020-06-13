VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center health technology juniors Jordan Buerkle (Antwerp), Rylyn Lengacher (Antwerp) and Selena Yates (Paulding) competed in the virtual Future Health Professionals state competition, formally known as Health Occupation Students of America, held April 20-23.
All three Vantage students competed in the health care issues exam, which consisted of 50 questions testing student knowledge of current health-related issues in our media’s national headlines. Buerkle placed third out of the 92 competitors in the state competition.
All 92 competitors will be given the chance to test again at the international leadership conference, originally to be held in Houston, Texas, now will be held virtually June 24-27.
