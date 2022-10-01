Ayersville, Tinora and Fairview sixth grade classes gathered together at the UAW Park on Baltimore Road for the 2022 6th Grade Conservation Tour hosted by the Defiance Soil, Water and Conservation District (SWCD) on Sept. 23.
An annual event, the Defiance SWCD has been hosting the 6th Grade Conservation Tour for quite some time, according to fellow teachers who have been attending it for decades.
Mike Boff of the Defiance SWCD estimated that it has been taking place in the local area for “easily 50, if not 60” years. He could even recall the time that he himself went as a sixth- grader.
The Defiance SWCD Sixth Grade Conservation Tour is an outdoor event that allows students to learn about the environment, as well as environmental issues. It consisted of a rotation of seven stations on varied subjects. The subjects this year were: geology, water quality, forestry, pollinators, archery, energy and soil.
There were three groups from Tinora, two from Ayersville and two from Fairview, making up around 300 students in total. The groups were separated and spread out throughout the park.
Each group would spend about 20 minutes per station, learning from local experts about the designated topic, before switching to the next.
The presenters at each station displayed their knowledge in diverse ways and with assorted mediums.
For example, the geology instructor, retired teacher Bill Grimes, narrated to students the creation of the Earth’s rock formations. He described how metamorphic, igneous and sedimentary rocks were made. Afterwards, he had tarps laid out with rock samples for students to observe and touch. There were even some fossils they could look at.
At the water quality station, GM workers Karl Schroeder, Spencer Gall, Tim Hauenstein and Alex English organized water tests for students. The children were separated into two groups: one that would test for turbidity and one that would test for pH. They pulled samples from water buckets and performed the experiments, noting down what they saw.
OSU Extension Ag Program Assistant Don Hammersmith directed the forestry station. Hammersmith lectured to students about Ohio’s forests and the many benefits and uses of trees. He described to the students the vocation of a forester and how the lumber industry operates. He also shared some facts about tree products like cork and revealed the type of tree it comes from, where those trees are geographically located and how it is harvested.
At the pollinator station, husband-wife duo Dee and Jamie Walters shared their extensive bee knowledge and explained the importance of bees and pollinators in general. The Walters operate their own apiary, and Jamie is the president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association as well. There were many items on display in relation to bees and beekeeping such as bee suits, hives, honey and hive bodies.
The archery activity was manned by Defiance County Wildlife Officer Austin Dickinson and Van Wert County Wildlife Officer, Nathan Robinson. The kids were taught how to hold a bow and shoot. They then took turns releasing arrows in a controlled space (a fortified truck). Many teachers noted that archery is a fairly popular activity among local students. One student shared that he was on the archery team at his respective school too.
Shawn and Sofia Toy from the Ohio Oil and Energy Education Program instructed the energy station. She touched upon the different sources of energy like hydroelectric and natural gas. She also discussed products of petroleum and its presence in everyday items like contact lenses, jeans and plastic. The Toys organized an activity for the students to make their own lip balm out of petroleum, showcasing another way petroleum is use.
Lastly, Technician Tyler Miller from Defiance SWCD talked about the definition of soils and why it is important to maintain them. He noted various examples of how soil is crucial to the food chain, as well as everyday production. He also lectured upon soil erosion and its environmental consequences.
This parade of knowledge-sharing continued on until lunch, which was provided by Defiance SWCD and local businesses, cooked by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and served by Defiance County commissioners. When asked what they liked about the field trip, Tinora Middle School teacher Jami Cameron said, “They learn so many things that we can’t do at school, we just don’t have the time.”
“It’s hands-on and that’s the thing that’s so awesome about today,” she continue to praise as she observed her kids write on worksheets at a picnic table.
