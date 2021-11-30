The Tinora High School Counselors toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Tinora who attend the career center. Shown in the Ag/Diesel Mechanics lab are, from left: counselor, Tricia Rinkel; Troy Stockman, ag/diesel mechanics; counselor, Nick Siewert; and Sydney Meyer, law enforcement & security tactics.
The Ayersville High School Counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Ayersville who attend the career center. Shown in the Fire & Rescue lab are, from left: Ryan Brown, medical office technologies; counselor, Denise Augusta; and Methias Koch, fire & rescue.
The Defiance High School counselor toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Defiance who attend the career center. Shown above are, from left: counselor, Sam Manz; veterinarian assistant students, Jade Busch, Defiance, and Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville.
Photos courtesy of Janet Knierim
