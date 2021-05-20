Archbold Weston Ruffer

WESTON RUFFER
Parents: Corey and Honour Ruffer, Archbold.
Activities and awards: 9-11 grades GPA award for Outstanding GPA, participant in state “We the People” contest-second place, FFA chapter president, 4-H club president, National Honor Society, squad leader for AHS marching band, huddle leader/speaker for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, varsity cross country, track and field, worship leader for Sunday morning and youth group.
Post-high school plans: Weston will study food, agricultural and biological engineering at The Ohio State University on a Fulton County 4-H Trish Andre Memorial Scholarship, an Ohio State University Eminence Fellow Scholarship, and a Farm Credit Mid-America Customer Appreciation Scholarship.
