Archbold Trey Theobald

TREY THEOBALD
Parents: Jeff and Caryn Theobald, Archbold.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society, Academic All-Ohio Soccer Team, NWOAL Scholar Athlete, varsity soccer, basketball, track, AHS marching band, pep band, concert band, trumpet section leader, student council member, spirit and prom committees, nine year 4-H member, Archbold United Methodist Church and youth member, mission trip participant to Lower Price Hill, Red Cross blood drive volunteer, Rotary volunteer.
Post-high school plans: Trey will study biochemistry on an OWU Branch Rickey Scholarship at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.