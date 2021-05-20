Archbold Trey Theobald

Parents: Jeff and Caryn Theobald, Archbold.

Activities and awards: National Honor Society, Academic All-Ohio Soccer Team, NWOAL Scholar Athlete, varsity soccer, basketball, track, AHS marching band, pep band, concert band, trumpet section leader, student council member, spirit and prom committees, nine year 4-H member, Archbold United Methodist Church and youth member, mission trip participant to Lower Price Hill, Red Cross blood drive volunteer, Rotary volunteer.

Post-high school plans: Trey will study biochemistry on an OWU Branch Rickey Scholarship at Ohio Wesleyan University.

