ARCHBOLD — Facing financial challenges, the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education took steps during a meeting Monday to put a large operating levy on the May ballot.
With a deadline of Feb. 2 to file the matter with the Fulton County Board of Elections, the board held a special session Monday to pass a related resolution. The board unanimously passed the resolution in response to deficit spending for the foreseeable future.
The 9.96-mill levy, five-year levy would raise an estimated $2.7 million for operating the school district.
If it passes, the levy would mean an annual tax increase of $348.60 for a property valued at $100,000.
Moving to another matter, High School Principal Royal Short asked the board to pass a new requirement for graduation that the state had just recently added.
“Our school has always had an extra economics course above and beyond what the state required for graduation,” said Short. “Now with the passage of new legislation, it’s required that schools in the state of Ohio add personal finance as a graduation requirement. ... We have the ability to combine the courses that the state has required for personal finance and units important for economics ... . We do, though, have to call it ‘personal finance.’ ... I am just asking that you approve the new set of graduation requirements that fit along with that.”
Andrea Thiel, elementary school principal, reported on the third-grade English/language arts test results are in.
“Overall we had 62% of our third-graders proficient, and the state average is 40%,” said Thiel. “Seventy-two percent of them met the third grade reading guarantee in the fall, and our overall average score was a 710. The state average is 688. The students did well in the fall. We will start at the end of next week a tutoring program for the students who didn’t quite make the requirements.”
Feb. 13 starts kindergarten registration for children who will be five on or before Aug. 1, said Thiel. Screening takes place March 20-21.
Michele Bagrowski, curriculum coordinator, said that testing is in April for end-of-course requirements.
“We also just finished the second grade gifted tests,” Bagrowski reported. “So far, based on my review of the results, we had 15 out of 78 of our second grade students who qualified as gifted in at least one area. That is much larger than in the past.”
She also reported that language proficiency tests for English as a second language will take place soon.
“We are starting a new student here in fourth grade coming to us from Ukraine,” she added. “We will start assessing all of those students starting at the end of January.”
In the regular meeting Dr. Jayson Selgo, superintendent of the district, recognized the board members with a certificate for their work.
“During the month of January, which is school board recognition month, instead of my report this month, I would like to take a moment to recognize our board members,” said Selgo. “We are fortunate to have a very good board of education. We have two new board members this year, and as one of them has said, ‘It is a commitment.’”
In other news, the board:
• heard a report from Middle School Principal Matthew Shields that one band student and five choir students participated in the Ohio Music Educators’ Association (OMEA) in the recent performance of state honor band and choirs at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo on Sunday.
• heard a report from Short that ACT testing will be held Feb. 28.
• approved personal finance as a course requirement for graduation beginning with the class of 2025.
• approved an overnight trip to Columbus for the “We the People” competition on Feb. 3.
• approved a $544 donation from Greater Toledo Community Foundation, Inc., to support transportation for a third-grade field trip in December to a Toledo Walleye game.
• approved for early graduation the following individuals: Zandria Barbera, Kayla Perry and Malachi Schumacher.
• approved several supplemental contracts for one tutor, extracurricular coaches and music assistants.
• approved the substitute teachers list from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
