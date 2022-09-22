ARCHBOLD — The local school district here has increased its participation in the College Credit Plus program.
Shawn Grime, high school guidance counselor submitted a report on the program that allows high school students to get college credit before leaving high school. Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo read that report at the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.
“Last year, for the fall/summer terms we spent $76,683.83,” said Selgo. “This year for fall/summer terms we are on track to spend 88,652.16. That is an increase of $11,968.33. Given the increase of participation and classes taken this year, he (Grime) estimates after spring term that we may be looking at an overall increase of $20,000 plus from last year with a total expense over $150,000 for the year (this would be our most expensive year for CCP).”
Selgo also reported that the house on the corner of Park Street and Bluestreak Drive has been razed. The plan now is to clear the rest of the property and fill with topsoil. He said that options are being considered on how best to complete the plan.
He said that the district had received an Ohio K-12 school safety program grant in the amount of $128,296. These funds are allocated for the purchase of security cameras at all three of the district’s buildings.
The district was awarded $90,000 through the school bus purchase program for the purchase of two buses. The first order was placed in the winter with an expectation that the bus will arrive after the new year.
In other news, the board:
• heard a report that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed HB 583 which extends the current temporary flexibility for school districts regarding the educational requirements of substitute teachers until June 30, 2024.
• accepted a donation from the Archbold Area Foundation of $1,954.94 for a camera and lens.
• approved an overnight trip for FFA to attend the National FFA Convention, Oct. 26-28 in Indianapolis.
• authorized the superintendent to solicit bids for a new school bus in addition to the one already purchased.
• scheduled a financial work session for Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
