ARCHBOLD — Archbold Area Schools’ Board of Education discussed the district’s upcoming emergency operating levy during its monthly meeting Monday.
District voters will be asked to approve a 9.96-mill, five-year emergency operating levy on May 2. The levy is expected to bring in more than $2.7 million, if approved.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo, the levy is critical to maintaining education in the district.
“This is the minimum amount required to continue operating the school at current levels without a drastic impact to the quality education being provided,” he said. “This is the desired outcome of the Archbold board of education, as reductions to our programming will not meet the standards of excellence expected of our community, administration, employees or students.”
Selgo went on to point out that the district has made contingencies about staff positions if the levy fails while also making changes to meet financial challenges since 2018.
“Many members of the district may have experienced shifts in their responsibilities as a result and for that reason the district has been able to minimize the increases in expenditures to some extent,” he added. “As a secondary review the district requested a staffing analysis from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). This report ... confirms that we are staffed at or below similar size districts when using the ODE district profile report.”
Since forecasting deficit spending, the district has reportedly made appropriate financial decisions since 2018. Selgo also said that the district is required to submit a precautionary plan to the ODE to address the shortfall should the levy fail.
“... passage of the levy is the preferred option of the board of education,” Selgo continued. “However, should the levy not be successful, the district will need to take action immediately in reducing expenditures.”
A two-phase reduction plan will start the first phase at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The second phase will then begin at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
“Archbold Area Schools take great pride in running an efficient, financially responsible and successful school district ultimately preparing our students for future success,” Selgo said. “As the state shifts more of the financial responsibility onto local communities, we continue to expect challenges in the future as we try to maintain high quality standards. ...”
In other news, the board:
• received donations of $300 from Short Funeral Home for Archbold athletic program, $910 from Terry Henricks, CDJR for Archbold athletic program.
• approved the precautionary plan as presented for funding should the proposed levy fail at the ballotbox.
• approved the following overnight trips in Columbus: March 24 for state FFA spring skills contests, April 28 for state meat judging and May 3-5 for the state FFA convention.
• approved an overnight trip to Cincinnati on March 16-17 for varsity baseball team.
• approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2023-24.
• accepted the retirement resignations of Robin Wyse, effective March 31, and Susan Ruffer, effective May 25.
• approved several volunteer athletic positions as presented.
• approved one-year supplemental and one-year contracts as presented.
• entered executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, promotion or demotion of public employees.
