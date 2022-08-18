ARCHBOLD — A host of construction projects have been completed or continue to progress for the upcoming school year in Archbold.
During the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo thanked the several groups who had worked on construction projects to ready the district for the new year.
“Thank you to Gerken Paving for their work on the high school parking lot,” said Selgo. “Beaumont continues to make progress on our HVAC project that installs AC in the high school gymnasium. A huge thank you to our summer maintenance staff and student workers. They do a tremendous job getting the buildings ready for opening day.”
He also reported that Bodec is scheduled to replace a section of the elementary building’s roof. Next year the same company has plans to prioritize the high school roof.
In other news, the board:
• formally welcomed Emily Williams as EMIS coordinator and district registration clerk. She began her duties on Aug. 1.
• accepted the resignation of Mary Hall, bus driver.
• accepted donations: $100 from anonymous; $400 from Archbold Athletic Boosters for cheerleading uniforms.
• approved a health care processing consulting service agreement in the amount of $5,000 to facilitate the Medicaid school program for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved a transportation contract with David and Molly Short.
• approved the 2022-23 Wood County Juvenile Detention Center/Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio agreement.
• approved one-year contracts with Kiersten Smith, elementary playground aide; Linda Riegsecker, middle school cashier; Curt Bowerman, classified substitute; and Kim Walker, resident educator mentor to work with Mackenna Whitacre.
• appointed Jeremy Hurst as delegate to the 2022 OSBA annual business meeting and Tyson Stuckey as alternate.
