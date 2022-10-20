ARCHBOLD — Updates to NEOLA policies and school safety meeting were highlights on Monday evening at the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education.
Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo reported that recent policy changes to the Northeast Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA) were approved at the meeting.
“Policy revisions are a result of recent legislative action and other NEOLA recommendations,” said Selgo. “They include areas of school security, transportation, graduation requirements, employment of extracurricular personnel, Fair Labor Standards, etc.”
Selgo also reported that there have been some changes for classified and certified staff concerning insurance. Because of recent changes to offerings from the Northern Buckeye Health Plan, the classified team and Archbold Education Association have agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This MOU will allow updates to reflect the changes.
On Friday, the building principals and secretaries met with the school resource officer, Nathan Slough, and Archbold Police Chief Leo Wixom to discuss recent security threats.
Selgo said that it was a productive meeting and he showed continued appreciation for the partnership between the school district and the Archbold Police Department for its knowledge and experience.
Professional development also appeared on Selgo’s report. He said that the district has so far used four two-hour delays and one full day for professional development. The topics have included content area meetings, literacy and technology.
Overall the feedback from staff has been positive. He also said that the time for planning and collaboration were appreciated.
In other news, the board:
• accepted a donation of $570 for Archbold girls tennis from Thresher’s Foundation for hours worked in the beef booth at the National Threshers Convention 2022.
• approved several supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved one-year contracts for the after-school program, grades 5-8.
• accepted the retirement resignation of Christine Ziegler, treasurer/CFO, effective July 31, 2023.
• approved an MOU with Archbold Education Association and an MOU with Archbold Schools Classified Team to amend the current contract language for Article XV, fringe benefits, commencing Jan. 1, 2023.
• approved tuition reimbursement for teachers for continuing education classes taken during 2021-22 school year.
