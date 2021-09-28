ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Local Board of Education approved an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) benefits, which provide additional flexibility for state unemployment insurance agencies and additional administrative funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo discussed meeting with staff members to talk about the 2022-23 school calendar.
Selgo shared the district is facing staff issues due to isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19, which led to a resolution to extend the FFCRA benefits from Aug. 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
"While the number of staff impacted has been minimal, we wanted to extend similar options that were initially passed by the legislature in 2020 (FFCRA), and extended locally by the Archbold Board of Education in January, through the end of the 2020-21 school year," said Selgo.
As far as next year's school calendar, Selgo said: "As of last Thursday, I have met during lunches and after school with several staff members who have an interest in the school calendar. The goal was to look at the current guidelines in place, and determine if those are still a priority when creating the district's academic calendar.
"We had some very good discussions and over the next week, I plan on creating a survey to add data to the discussions in advance of the Calendar Committee meeting in October," added Selgo.
Selgo shared the district has taken possession of a 2022 International 55-passenger bus with a handicap lift gate, that was ordered last spring.
He went on to explain the district is working with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) and the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) on the Heart and Souls Project, which aims at connecting member schools and their legislators.
The goal is 100% of member districts will host their house of representative member(s) and state senator in their district during the 2021-22 school year.
In her report, Archbold Area Schools curriculum director Michele Bagrowski explained Archbold Middle School will continue with the Archbold R.O.C.K.S. program, despite the expiration of 21st Century Grant funding.
Registration of students is currently underway, with the program kicking off Oct. 4. After-school programming will take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m.
In other business, the board:
• approved a Then and Now purchase of $3,713.86 to Jostens.
• OK'd fiscal year 2022 permanent appropriations.
• voted for the transfer of $1,853.15 from the general fund to Turbine Maintenance.
• approved a transportation agreement with Jaren and Heather Stoner for 2021-22.
• OK'd the following one-year, student worker contracts: Lance Bauer, Jordan Rodriguez, Emily Walker, Joslyn Mohring, and Mason Miller.
• voted for the following spring one-year supplemental contracts: Rachel Kinsman, head track; Amy Sauder, Brian Ball, Nate Hammersmith, Pat Leupp, Leroy Martinez, Chris Baden and Zach Belknap, assistant track; Bruce Wooley, Tom Walker, Russ Lambert and Derek Balsa, middle school track; Andrea Thiel, head softball; Greg Kuhlman, assistant softball; and Josh Schramm, junior varsity softball; James Kidder, head tennis; Dick Selgo, head baseball; and Jeff Brunswick, assistant baseball.
• accepted the retirement resignation of Kathy Beck, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
• approved Jenna Stuckey and Kimberly Wyse as classified substitutes for 2021-22.
• OK'd one-year contracts for the following IBS tutors: Bridget Ruffer, Dustie Vocke, Jamie Zagarella, Amy DeLong, Mary Gingerich, Ben Gericke, Shelly Conway, Allison Bentley, Jeremy King, Jan Lindsay and Dave Walker.
• voted for the following teachers/paraprofessionals for one-year contracts for the 5-8 after-school program: Michele Bagrowski (coordinator); Maria Croninger, Dawn Rupp, Andrea Nafziger, Kevin Miller, Krystina Bowerman, Michelle Rose, David Walker, Miranda Sumpter, Jeremy King, Thomas Walker, Allison Bentley and Jannette Lindsay.
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for Caleb Wyse (75%) and Adam Grisier (25%) as musical directors, and Courtney Grisier as musical director assistant for 2021-22
• OK'd one-year supplemental contracts for Beth Yoder and Josh Voll as musical assistants for 2021-22.
• voted for 20.75 hours for summer 2021 technology support for Josh Voll.
• accepted the following donations: $100 to the baseball fund from an anonymous donor; and $50 to the athletic department in memory of Curtis Cooley from Richard and Andrea Thiel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.