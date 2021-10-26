ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Local Board of Education discussed the use of ESSER funds, recognized school resource officer (SRO) Nate Slough and handled personnel matters during its meeting Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo explained to the board how the district plans to use ESSER funds received by the federal government.
"Areas of priority for the use of these funds are athletics, lunchroom, technology, building environment upgrades, salaries/benefits and capital equipment upgrades," said Selgo. "Ultimately, these funds will be used to support areas that otherwise would have been negatively impacted, and as a result, would have been supported by the general fund or permanent improvement fund."
Selgo also shared information about Slough, who recently graduated from Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E. Ohio Training (DOT) in Columbus.
"At this time, I would like to recognize our school resource officer, Nate Slough," said Selgo. "On Friday, Oct. 15, (Archbold Police) Chief (Leo) Wixom and I were able to travel to Columbus to attend the graduation ceremony of DOT Class #74, of which SRO Slough was one of 16 members.
"SRO Slough attended the D.A.R.E. Officer Training Program for two weeks with colleagues throughout the state of Ohio," continued Selgo. "Upon completion, SRO Slough is now qualified to facilitate the D.A.R.E. program (for students in grades K-4) at Archbold Area Schools."
In other business, the board:
• approved tuition reimbursement for classes taken during 2020-21 for teachers continuing their education pursuant to the negotiated contract agreement.
• OK'd Kendavid Kessinger, Jr. for early graduation, having met all the requirements, effective Oct. 5.
• voted for several new, revised, replaced and deleted NEOLA policies.
• approved the salary schedule placement for the following certified employees: Zach Gericke, MA+15; Stacy Guelde, MA+15; Dawn Elick, MA+15; Beth Yoder, MA+30; Cody Ruffer, BA-150; Shelby Graber, MA+30; and Alissa Stockburger, MA+15.
• amended resolution 21-0034 to approved the following one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Tess Pinter, eighth-grade girls basketball coach; and Brooke Hines, seventh-grade girls basketball coach.
• OK'd Brittany Dominique as a classified substitute for 2021-22; and Deborah Russell as a classified substitute for 2021-22.
• voted for a one-year supplemental contract for Kirk Weldy as junior varsity baseball coach for 2021-22.
• approved Sydney Ranzau as a volunteer wrestling coach for 2021-22.
• OK'd the following one-year contract for resident educator mentor for 2021-22: resident educator, Sarah Dominique, year three, mentor, Sarah VonSeggern.
• voted for substitute teacher list and paraprofessional list from the NwOESC.
• accepted a donation of $50 to the Archbold Athletic Department in memory of Curtis Cooley from Jayson and Olivia Selgo.
