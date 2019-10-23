ARCHBOLD — The October meeting of the Archbold Area Board of Education was held Monday afternoon. Continuing education efforts were recognized through reimbursements and salary schedule placements.
Tuition reimbursement was approved for Dawn Elick and Jennifer Hurst for classes taken during the 2018-19 school year for continuing education pursuant to the negotiated contract agreement.
The board also approved the salary schedule placement for certified employees who have taken additional education courses. Those employees are Dustie Vocke, education level M+30; Laura Bickel and Kara Rosene, each education level M+15.
In other personnel action, the board rescinded the one-year contract awarded to Justine Johnston as an assistant softball coach for the 2019-20 school year. Johnston was then approved as a volunteer softball coach for the 2019-20 school year.
Denise Brown was approved as a volunteer swim coach for the 2019-20 school year. A one-year supplemental contract was offered to Bruce Wooley as junior high track coach for the 2019-20 school year.
In other action, the board:
• approved the September 2019 financial reports.
• approved an interim service agreement with Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc.
• approved an agreement with CCBCC Operations LLC for product sale and distribution.
• approved an anonymous donation of $1,000 to the boys basketball program.
• held an executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, promotion or demotion of public employees. No action was taken when back in open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.