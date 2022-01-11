ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting Monday, followed by the regular meeting of the board.
During the regular meeting, the board appointed Gina Benecke as a new board member, to fill the vacancy of Phil Nofizger.
Benecke was appointed to serve the rest of Nofziger's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023. If she chooses to continue to serve on the board after Dec. 31, 2023, she must declare to do so prior to the next general election.
In his report, superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo recognized board members Karen Beck, Jeremy Hurst, Tyson Stuckey and Skeat Hug, with January designated at Ohio School Boards Association Board Recognition Month.
In other business, the board:
• approved the submission of the current five-year forecast and the district schedules of debt in place of the tax budget to the Fulton County Budget Commission.
• OK'd a Then and Now purchase order to Defiance College for $3,800, for rental for the Fricker Duals from athletic fund.
• voted for the district calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved Emaleigh Heckel and Samuel Ruffer for early graduation, pending completion of all state and local requirements.
• OK'd Selgo to solicit bids for a new school bus.
• voted the substitute teacher list, and paraprofessional substitute list, by the NwOESC for 2021-22.
• approved the increase of hourly rate for student worker/casual laborer as follows: first year of service, $9.30; second year, $9.45; and third year, $9.60; effective Jan. 1, per the new Ohio minimum wage.
