ARCHBOLD — The Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held on March 9 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) here.
Archbold Middle School came out on top to win the varsity tournament. The team remained undefeated during their respective rounds and battled it out with Delta for the win. Archbold was undefeated throughout the tournament and won with a final score of 15-14.
For the second year in a row, Pettisville was crowned the junior varsity team champions, beating Archbold with a final score of 17-15.
Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Archbold also took home the traveling trophy to display in the school for the next school year.
Over 90 students in sixth through eighth grades participated in the junior varsity and varsity double-elimination event. Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School and Wauseon Middle School competed.
The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Moderators were Sally Kovar, Julie Weber and Mike Altman, all from the NwOESC.
Participating students were:
• Archbold: Michael Funnell, Keri Hahn, Corbin Hicks, Bo King, Connor Plassman, Olivia Perez, David Rose, Harrison Rohrs, August Ruby, Willa Ruffer, Sadie Sproles, Camryn Stuckey, Elijah Schmidt, Eric Voll, Luke Ward, Payton Weible and Esther Wyse.
• Evergreen: Noah Christian, Karlee Hyatt, Chet Kuszmaul, Orion Lambes, Allison Miller, Martin Patek, Weston Placzkiewicz, Aiden Vollmar, Presley Wilhelm and Emmitt Ziviski.
• Pettisville: Haiden Beck, Sophia Beltz, Rylee Bevard, Keegan Bird, Ryan Bishop, Railey Boyers, Kendyl Davis, Kali Delgado, Kayden Dominique, Sam Hastings, Caleb Lako, Keren Maldonado, Joshua Morris, Robert Robertson, Darrah Shaw, Zeb Shaw, Sophia Toone, Alissa Van Den Berghe, Kendall Vickery, Isaac Wise, Caite Wixom and Kinsey Yoder.
• Pike-Delta-York: Hadley Beavers-Spangler, Gavin Cansky, Ana Gilders, Jakub Heinemann, Brodie Kennedy, Brady Kile, Jason Wilson and Camden Winkler.
• Swanton: James Bates, Noah Betz, Dylan Feuerstein, Gabe Graham, Troy Hampton, Libby Hansen, Audrey McFarland, Gavin McFarland, Gabbie Orner, Logan Partin, Kylie Pawlinski, Reagan Rominski, Angelo Serratos, Ellie Sgro, Riker Stasiak-Irons, Jazmyn Sutton, Jocelyn Villagomez and Conor Yates.
• Wauseon: River Cantu, Alec Fruchey, Lauren Hanak, Lissa Jones, Jacob Klopfenstein, Fisher Lindau, Peyton Richer, Drew Ringenberg, Landon Ringenberg, Summer Rochefort, Alexis Tolles, Hallie Woodard, Natalie Woodruff, Malachi Wyse and Nathan Young.
