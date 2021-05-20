Archbold Kobe Kennedy

Kobe Kennedy

KOBE KENNEDY

Parents: Mike and Laura Kennedy, Archbold.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, top ten percent, National Honor Society, basketball, baseball, Spanish club, art club, Knights of Columbus.

Post-high school plans: Kobe will study at physical therapy at Trine University on a District VII Coaches Association scholarship, and a Valedictorian Scholarship.

