Archbold Kate Nofziger

KATE NOFZIGER
Parents: Ross and Jo Nofziger, Archbold.
Activities and awards: Top 10% of class, honors diploma, National Honor Society, band-squad leader and librarian, choir-vice president and secretary, Company, mock trial, Fall plays, musical, Central Mennonite Youth Fellowship, Central worship team, Bible quiz.
Post-high school plans: Kate will study art education and psychology at Bethel University, Mishawaka, Ind., on a Bethel University Merit Scholarship, a Black Swamp Arts Council Scholarship, and a Franklin B. Walter award.
