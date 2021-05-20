Archbold Kate Nofziger

Kate Nofziger

KATE NOFZIGER

Parents: Ross and Jo Nofziger, Archbold.

Activities and awards: Top 10% of class, honors diploma, National Honor Society, band-squad leader and librarian, choir-vice president and secretary, Company, mock trial, Fall plays, musical, Central Mennonite Youth Fellowship, Central worship team, Bible quiz.

Post-high school plans: Kate will study art education and psychology at Bethel University, Mishawaka, Ind., on a Bethel University Merit Scholarship, a Black Swamp Arts Council Scholarship, and a Franklin B. Walter award.

