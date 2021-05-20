Archbold High William Nofziger

WILLIAM NOFZIGER

Parents: Ross and Jo Nofziger, Archbold.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, top 10 percent of class, National Honor Society, FFA treasurer, choir librarian, Company, Fall play, musical, band, NW Ohio Bible quiz, Central Mennonite Youth Fellowship, King’s Cross Youth group.

Post-high school plans: William will study electro-mechanical engineering at Northwest State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship.

