ARCHBOLD — The curriculum director for Archbold Area Schools reported on the return of fall state test scores during the board of education’s recent meeting here.
According to Director Michele Bagrowski, 62% of students received a proficient or higher score in English language arts.
“The three strand areas show we provide quality instruction across all standards,” said Bagrowski. “The one area that we need to continue to develop is writing.”
Bagrowski added that there are almost six months between the date of testing and learning the skills to pass the assessment.
“Our teachers did a phenomenal job helping our students to bridge those gaps they may have had from missed instruction time during the COVID closure and any additional quarantines,” she added. “We anticipate that our proficient percentage will grow after the spring testing session.”
She reported on two other tests as well: the end of course exams for high school and second-grade gifted testing.
The high school test was to allow for students to earn additional points toward graduation. While the scores will be sent back in February, the school now begins plans for spring testing.
Second-graders prepare for the IOWA and CogAT assessments that will take place in January. The two tests provide data on skills that students have achieved in reading, math, science and social studies as well as cognitive ability.
These tests are part of state-mandated testing that has to be done once during the kindergarten to second-grade time period and once in the third- through sixth-grades time period. Having chosen for second- and fifth-grades, the second grade students will take the tests the week of Jan. 9.
After the regular meeting the board entered into a financial work session. Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo discussed the possibility of having a professional development session for the board to cover what is or is not appropriate when a levy is on the ballot.
In other news, the board:
• approved the transfer of $3,960.32 from the general fund to the turbine maintenance fund.
• accepted a donation of $400 from Archbold Rotary Foundation to offset the cost of a camera for the high school photography class.
• accepted the bid of $143,184 by XTek for the installation of security cameras. Monies were allocated from the Ohio K-12 safety grant program.
• approved substitute, volunteer and tutor contracts for 2022-23.
