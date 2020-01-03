ARCHBOLD — The 2020 organizational meeting of the Archbold Area Board of Education was held Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Jayson Selgo announced that applicants are being sought for the remaining two years of the unexpired term of board member John Downey, who retired effective Dec. 31, 2019. The vacancy will be announced on the school website today. The interim board member will serve through Dec. 31, 2121.
Selgo expressed appreciation for Downey’s service and commitment to the school district.
Board president Jeremy Hurst and vice president Roel Galvan will continue in their positions for another year. Also selected were Karen Beck as the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) legislative liaison, and Roel Galvan as the OSBA student achievement liaison.
OSBA membership was approved for 2020.
Regular monthly meetings of the board will be held at 5 p.m. in the high school media center unless otherwise specified. Dates approved are Feb. 10 at 4 p.m., March 23, April 20, May 18 at 4 p.m., June 22 at 4:30 p.m., July 20 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17 at 4 p.m., Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, and Jan. 11.
The board established a board service fund in the amount of $5,000.
Board members also approved standard authorizations for Christine Ziegler, treasurer/chief financial officer, including the request of tax advances from the county auditor, investing available funds at the highest rates of interest, paying district bills in a timely manner within limits of the appropriations resolution; and serving the board of education as representative member on all enterprise zone tax incentive review councils.
Standard authorizations approved for the superintendent included accepting resignations submitted by employees during times when the board is not in session and to make offers of employment directly to candidates for teaching or non-teaching positions on behalf of the board. These resolutions are effective Jan. 3, 2020-Jan. 13, 2021.
The board also authorized the superintendent to review and approve professional and personal leave absences as appropriate, act as purchasing agent for the district, and act as representative for the district on the Northern Buckeye Educational Council.
Selgo also was authorized to dispose of obsolete equipment and materials as needed.
The board established a district records commission composed of Hurst, Selgo, and Ziegler to consider disposal of records as appropriate.
The board will meet in regular session Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.
