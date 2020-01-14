ARCHBOLD — School Board Recognition Month was observed at the regular January meeting of the Archbold Area Board of Education Monday.
Board members Roel Galvan and Phil Nofziger were both recognized for 10 years of service; Jeremy Hurst for four years; and Karen Beck, two years.
The board met in executive session to discuss candidates for the open seat on the board. More information is expected to be released today on the board selection.
In personnel items, resignations accepted were Jill Holdgreve as head volleyball coach effective Dec. 19, 2019; Mary Hall as lunchroom monitor/study hall aide effective Jan. 17; and Becca Gerig as third-grade teacher effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Other personnel items approved were Zach Belknap as a volunteer track coach and Brenda Beck as a homebound tutor effective Jan. 6, both for the 2019-20 school year. A one-year contract was approved for Dawson Liechty as a student worker for the 2019-20 school year effective Jan. 9.
The board also approved the increase of hourly rate for student worker/casual laborer. The first year of service is $8.70, second year is $8.85, and third year is $9 effective Jan. 1, per the new Ohio minimum wage.
Two donations were accepted. The athletic boosters gave a $5,000 donation to the wrestling program for a wrestling mat. The Archbold Knights of Columbus gave a $1,000 donation, with $700 to support the general food fund and $300 to support the middle school shirt fund.
In other action, the board:
• approved the district calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
• authorized an advance from the general fund to uniform supplies in the amount of $7,000.
• rescinded a resolution dated Dec. 16 to transfer $5,000 to high school athletics.
• approve a resolution opposing the State of Ohio EdChoice scholarship (voucher) program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.